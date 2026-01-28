The Brief A man being evicted allegedly set fire to a duplex near Lacey, prompting a large emergency response. Deputies say the tenant refused to leave, then started the fire while another unit was still occupied and later emerged armed with a hatchet. The suspect was arrested after being tased and is expected to face first-degree arson and malicious mischief charges.



A man being evicted from his home started a fire inside a duplex and was later arrested, authorities say.

What we know:

The fire broke out around 9 a.m. at a duplex along Carpenter Road Southeast and Mullen Road near Lacey.

Video captures arson at Lacey duplex during eviction (via member of Thuston Co. Scanner, News, & Weather Blog FB Page)

Shortly before, deputies with the Thurston County Sheriff's Office arrived for a court-ordered eviction. They said the tenant received multiple notices of the eviction prior to the law enforcement response.

The sheriff's office said the tenant was uncooperative and refused to leave the residence, though he later released his dog to Animal Services.

Soon after, a fire broke out inside the unit the evicted tenant resided in, while the other unit of the duplex was still occupied.

Deputies used verbal commands and the tenant eventually exited the residence, armed with a hatchet, according to the sheriff's office.

The man allegedly tried to run away once deputies used less-lethal tools to disarm him, and he was taken into custody after being tased.

What's next:

The suspect is expected to be booked into the Thurston County Jail for first-degree arson and first-degree malicious mischief.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle-based Amazon to close Amazon Go, Amazon Fresh stores, shift focus

Gov. Ferguson, AG Brown write warning to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Treasured bible among stolen items returned after robbery in Pierce County

Man shot multiple times in Pierce County drive-by

Rivian amps up competition with Tesla, pledging $4.6M to WA ballot initiative

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.