Seattle police seek suspect in Capitol Hill bakery arson

The Brief Seattle police are investigating an intentionally set fire at Cinnaholic Bakery on Capitol Hill. The fire damaged the exterior of the business after cardboard was ignited outside on Dec. 25. Detectives have low-quality surveillance images and are asking the public to help identify the suspect.



Seattle police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an arson at a bakery on Capitol Hill.

Officers and firefighters responded to a fire at Cinnaholic Bakery in the 800 block of East Pike Street on Dec. 25, 2025, authorities said.

The Seattle Fire Department extinguished the fire, which damaged an exterior wall of the business and caused additional damage during the response.

A fire marshal determined the fire was intentionally set after cardboard outside the business was ignited, and no suspects were seen when crews arrived.

Detectives said surveillance video captured the suspect, though the images are low quality.

Photos of a suspect in a Capitol Hill arson on Christmas Day. (Seattle Police)

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Seattle police at 206-625-5011.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Trump announces federal funding cuts for sanctuary cities and states, including WA

WSDOT estimates $40-50 million to repair Washington roads after historic flooding

Thurston County death investigation upgraded to homicide, suspect in custody

Gov. Ferguson calls for millionaires’ tax in State of the State address

Report reveals which Costco items can pay for the annual membership

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.