Man injured in Seattle drive-by shoooting

The Brief A 19-year-old man was hospitalized with an ankle wound after being shot while driving through Seattle’s South Park neighborhood on Tuesday night. Investigators determined that suspects on foot opened fire on the victim's vehicle near 5th Avenue South and South Cloverdale Street before fleeing the scene. No arrests have been made, and Seattle Police have impounded the damaged car for evidence as they continue their investigation.



A 19-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in Seattle's South Park neighborhood.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near 5th Avenue South and South Cloverdale Street, and shortly after a person called 911 to report he had been shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his ankle.

Officers and medics treated the man at the scene before he was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

According to investigators, the man was driving his car on South Cloverdale Street when he was shot at by suspects on foot. They fled the scene before officers arrived, and no arrests have been made.

The victim's car was damaged and officers impounded the car for evidence.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers playoff game

Chairlift stops at WA's Summit at Snoqualmie, forcing rope evacuation

2 people found dead inside Mason County, WA home

Tacoma's Spud's Pizza hit by repeated break-ins after fire

Crook steals thousands worth of Pokemon cards from Everett, WA store

First 5 pm sunset of 2026 to return to Seattle this month. Here's when

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.

