How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers playoff game

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in a prime-time NFC Divisional Round playoff game. Seattle earned home-field advantage and the No. 1 seed after beating the 49ers in Week 18 and riding a seven-game winning streak. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at Lumen Field, with the game airing locally on FOX 13.



This will be the Seahawks' second consecutive game against the 49ers, having beaten them in Week 18 to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC, earning a first-round bye. They now meet again, this time with the winner advancing to the NFC Championship.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) is congratulated by head coach Mike Macdonald during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn Expand

When is the Seahawks vs 49ers playoff game?

The Seahawks and 49ers will face off in the NFC Divisional Round at 5 p.m. PT on Saturday, Jan. 17.

Where is the Seahawks vs 49ers playoff game?

The Seahawks have homefield advantage after securing the #1 seed in the NFC, with the 49ers traveling to Lumen Field in Seattle.

What TV channel is the Seahawks vs 49ers playoff game on?

The Seahawks vs 49ers playoff game will air on FOX 13 in the Seattle area. You can watch Gameday on FOX 13 for pregame coverage and postgame analysis.

The game is also available to watch with a subscription to FOX One or NFL+.

What radio station is the Seahawks game on?

To listen to the game, fans can tune into Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, the Seahawks mobile app, SiriusXM 226, 225 or 88, and on the SiriusXM app.

Steve Raible and Dave Wyman will call the action with Jen Mueller as the sideline reporter.

More on the Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC after beating the 49ers in Week 18, winning 13-3 in a hard-fought defensive battle.

The teams now meet each other in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, after San Francisco took down the defending Super Bowl champions in the Wild Card Round, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Seahawks and 49ers also met at the beginning of the season, where the Niners came out on top 17-13. The Hawks are currently on a seven-game winning streak, but got a bye week as the No. 1 seed.

