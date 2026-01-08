Seattle Seahawks confident in Sam Darnold after he flopped in his playoff debut last season

article

The Brief Sam Darnold's first playoff experience last year with the Minnesota Vikings didn't go well, busting out quickly in a 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Darnold has led the Seahawks to a franchise record 14 wins and the No. 1 seed in the NFC this season. "I don’t care if he throws for negative-10 yards, we’re going to find a way to win the game," receiver Jake Bobo said. "He’s going to make plays on a play late in the game when he needs to make a play."



Sam Darnold has all of one game of playoff experience, and the Seattle Seahawks would benefit if his second shot at the postseason went a little better than his first.

Darnold guided the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-3 season and made the Pro Bowl in 2024, just as he did with Seattle this year. But Darnold struggled mightily in the playoffs last season, taking nine sacks as the Vikings lost 27-9 to the Los Angeles Rams.

His Seahawks teammates say they're not concerned with that one bad outing.

"The success speaks for itself," right tackle Abe Lucas said. "He’s a Pro Bowl quarterback this year, and happy to see him have that success and really dial it in for everything that goes into it and the process that goes into it. So, he deserves it."

Darnold started every game for Seattle, completing a career-high 67.7% of his passes with 25 touchdowns. However, he also led the league in turnovers with 20 — 14 interceptions and six fumbles.

And Darnold's numbers have dipped since the Los Angeles Rams intercepted him four times on Nov. 16. Darnold threw eight touchdown passes and eight interceptions over his last eight games, although the Seahawks won seven of those.

"I don’t care if he throws for negative-10 yards, we’re going to find a way to win the game," receiver Jake Bobo said. "He’s going to make plays on a play late in the game when he needs to make a play."

The Seahawks would love it if Darnold reverted to the form he showed during the first half of the season. But thanks to Seattle's resurgent run game and top-ranked scoring defense, Darnold may not need to put up huge numbers to lead the franchise to its fourth Super Bowl.

Seattle simply needs Darnold to play up to his level rather than seek to exceed it. Lucas said the naysayers outside the Seahawks' practice facility aren't worth worrying about.

"Sam’s the one playing," Lucas said. "So, I would more so rock with the guy who’s actually playing versus people who don’t."

Defensive dominance

The Seahawks have not allowed a 100-yard rusher in 26 straight games, a point of pride for defensive lineman Leonard Williams.

"As much as it feels good to get a sack, that feels just as good to hear," Williams said. "When we can play with two high (safeties) and stop the run with just four down linemen, knowing that at least two or three of us are getting double teams, that means not only are we stopping the double team, but we are beating the double teams."

Only two teams allowed fewer rushing yards per game this season than the Seahawks, who are also tied for the seventh-most sacks with 47.

Myers’ mishaps

Jason Myers broke the NFL record for points by a kicker in a season with 171, surpassing David Akers ′ 166 in 2011. But Myers struggled in Seattle's season-closing win at San Francisco, going 2 for 4 while missing from 47 yards and 26 yards. Myers had converted 18 straight field-goal attempts before last Saturday’s game.

Cross coming back

The Seahawks finalized a contract extension with Charles Cross on Tuesday, and the fourth-year left tackle is expected to return for the playoffs. He missed the final three regular-season games with a hamstring injury.

Cross returned to practice Wednesday and will use the playoff bye to work his way back into shape.

"I feel like it’ll help me a lot," Cross said, "just being able to recover and get the reps, get more reps in and refine what I’ve been working on."

