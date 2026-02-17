Victim in deadly Renton, WA condo fire called 911 for help, later found dead

The Brief A fatal electrical fire at a Renton condominium claimed the life of one resident who, despite calling 911 for help, was later found dead on the second floor. Neighbors reported that the fire spread with startling speed and noted that no smoke alarms were heard during the initial evacuation. While investigators confirm the fire was electrical in origin, the Red Cross is currently assisting displaced residents and a cat rescued from an adjacent unit.



An electrical fire at a Renton condo left one person dead and now firefighters are confirming that the victim called 911 for help from inside their unit before they were found dead.

What they're saying:

"It was engulfed very, very quickly," said Kevin Seven, a neighbor.

Seven said he didn't realize his next-door neighbor's condo was on fire until he heard people climbing on the roof and saw debris coming in through the chimney.

"All of a sudden, I saw black smoke, ash, soot, in our living room," said Seven.

Because he didn't hear an alarm, he first thought it was just maintenance workers.

"All of a sudden, a firefighter crashed through our fence telling me to evacuate immediately," said Seven. "I proceeded to collect my mother, and we evacuated through the backyard."

Eric Autry, PIO of the Renton Regional Fire Authority, says when they got the 911 call from the fire victim at around 10:34 am. They were on scene in four minutes.

"Once I managed to get her to a safe place, I turned around and number 2 was smoldering in smoke," said Seven.

Renton Fire spokesperson Eric Autry says investigators couldn't confirm where the victim was located when they called 911, but they were found dead on the second floor.

He says at least one other person who lived in the unit wasn't home at the time.

"My condolences to the family of number 2. My prayers are with them," said Seven.

"You obviously feel for the people who were the homeowners, their neighbors, family and friends. This is awful," said neighbor Steve Munson.

Fire investigators believe the cause is electrical.

"There was no fire alarm that went off, so again, very shocked," said Seven.

Autry says it's not clear if the smoke detectors were working or not, but says it's a good time to remind folks of the importance of smoke detectors in the wake of the tragedy.

"Talk to your neighbors about electrical outlets, make sure they are up to code, you don’t want to be strangers," said Seven.

Firefighters say a cat was also rescued from neighboring unit #1. Firefighters say the Red Cross is assisting other fire victims.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

