Deadly condo fire displaces multiple Renton, WA families

One person is dead and multiple others were displaced from their homes on Monday following a fire at a condo complex in the Renton area.

Timeline:

Just after 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 16, multiple firefighting agencies in the Seattle metro area responded to calls of a building fire on the 1500 block of Union Avenue Northeast.

The 911 caller talked to emergency dispatchers from inside their burning unit. That caller later died in the fire.

Renton firefighters respond to condo fire on Union Avenue NE on Feb. 16, 2026

Responding firefighters found two floors of the building on fire upon arrival. The unit next to the deceased's residence also sustained damage. One cat was rescued from this neighboring unit.

Initial reports point to an electrical issue as the cause of the fire. For the other residents in surrounding units, the American Red Cross is assisting those that are now displaced due to fire damage and safety concerns.

There were no other injuries or deaths reported as of Monday afternoon.

