Semi full of candy crashes on Highway 18 in Covington, WA

The Brief A westbound semi-truck hauling candy overturned on Highway 18 in Covington Thursday morning after the driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel. No injuries occurred, but the rollover blocked multiple lanes, prompting emergency crews to urge commuters toward alternate routes during the cleanup.



A semi-truck full of candy crashed and blocked a couple lanes of Highway 18 in Covington on Thursday morning, troopers said.

What we know:

The crash happened in the westbound lanes, just west of State Route 516.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, the driver of a semi-truck reportedly fell asleep before the rollover crash.

No injuries were reported, and no other cars were involved.

Incident Response, the Washington State Patrol, fire and tow crews responded to the scene to help clear the crash scene.

Drivers were urged to take alternate routes.

