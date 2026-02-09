How to watch, stream the Seahawks Super Bowl parade in Seattle

The Brief When and where: The Super Bowl parade will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m. The route will start on 4th and Washington and travel two miles northbound to Cedar Street in downtown Seattle. How to watch live: FOX 13 Seattle will provide wall-to-wall coverage starting at 5 a.m., including the full parade at 11 a.m. on-air and streaming on the free FOX LOCAL app for your phone or TV. Travel advisory: Up to one million Seahawks fans are expected to line the parade route; officials recommend using public transit as major downtown road closures will be in effect.



The Lombardi Trophy and Seahawks players are coming back to the Emerald City.

Following the Seattle Seahawks' 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 2026, the city of Seattle and the Seattle Sports Commission have announced a Super Bowl parade for Wednesday, Feb. 11.

With nearly one million fans expected to descend upon downtown, keep reading to learn how to watch, stream and attend the Seahawks World Champions Parade.

How to watch, stream the Seahawks Super Bowl parade

You don’t have to miss a second of the celebration. FOX 13 Seattle will provide comprehensive coverage of the festivities throughout the day.

Good Day Seattle: Live from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Seahawks World Champions Parade: Live coverage continues at 11 a.m. into the afternoon.

Seattle News Tonight: Full wrap-up coverage and highlights starting at 4 p.m.

FOX 13 Seattle crews will be positioned along the parade route and throughout downtown Seattle to bring viewers the live sights and sounds from the celebration.

Fans can watch live all-day coverage on FOX 13 Seattle, stream the live events on fox13seattle.com or use the free FOX LOCAL app, available for your smartphone, tablet or smart TV, for real-time coverage.

Seahawks Super Bowl parade date, time

The Seahawks World Champions Parade will be held Wednesday, Feb. 11, following the team’s 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The city of Seattle estimates between 750,000 and one million fans could line the streets along the parade route.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Seattle Seahawks' quarterback #14 Sam Darnold and Seattle Seahawks' head coach Mike Macdonald celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on February 8, 2026. (JOSH EDELSON / AFP via Getty Images)

Lumen Field Trophy Celebration details

The day will begin at 10 a.m. with a Trophy Celebration at Lumen Field. The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required.

Gates open at 8:30 a.m.

The event begins at 10 a.m.

Tickets became available at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

While KING 5 is the exclusive broadcast partner for the Lumen Field event, FOX 13 Seattle coverage will continue throughout the morning with full, live parade coverage at 11 a.m.

What is the Super Bowl parade route through downtown Seattle?

A look at the Super Bowl parade 2026 route for the Seattle Seahawks. (Seattle Seahawks)

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at 4th Avenue and Washington Street, traveling northbound on 4th Avenue and ending at 4th Avenue and Cedar Street in downtown Seattle.

Route length: just over two miles.

Expected duration: approximately two hours, but likely longer.

No additional festivities are planned at Seattle Center following the parade.

Fans attending the parade can pick up exclusive Seahawks World Champions rally cards at select Starbucks locations along the route. Those attending the Lumen Field Trophy Celebration will also receive rally cards upon entry.

What city leaders are saying about the Seahawks' Super Bowl win

"This year's Seahawks team brought all of Seattle together with the strongest, loudest, and most united spirit I've ever seen," said Seattle Mayor Katie B. Wilson. "And yesterday, they delivered in historic fashion, beating the Patriots and bringing a second Lombardi Trophy home to Seattle. Now it's time to celebrate. I’m looking forward to the parade this week, and I encourage everyone to come out and join the celebration — responsibly, together, and with pride."

"This championship adds a powerful chapter to Seattle’s sports story and places our city once again on the national stage," said Beth Knox, President and CEO, Seattle Sports Commission. "An NFC title and a Super Bowl victory reflect the heart, preparation, and resilience of this organization. We look forward to gathering downtown with fans to celebrate a moment that will be remembered long after the banners are raised."

Road closures, transit information for the Super Bowl parade

Drivers should expect significant delays throughout downtown Seattle from early morning through early afternoon on Wednesday.

Streets intersecting with 4th Avenue between Lumen Field and Seattle Center will be closed.

Congestion is expected on surrounding streets.

Vehicles exiting I-90 onto 4th Avenue will be directed southbound.

I-5 and I-90 ramps may be briefly held at the start of the parade.

Public transportation is encouraged

City officials strongly encourage paradegoers to use public transportation.

Link light rail will operate as normal.

King County Metro and Sound Transit buses will run on alternate routes.

Riders should check service advisories and transit alerts for updates.

Real-time traffic conditions will be available through the WSDOT mobile app and the state’s real-time travel map.

How to watch Super Bowl parade coverage on FOX 13 Seattle

Fans who can’t make it downtown — or who want to follow along all day from home or work — can watch continuous, live coverage on FOX 13 Seattle or stream live on the free FOX LOCAL app.

FOX 13 Seattle will deliver parade coverage from start to finish, plus updates, highlights and a full recap later in the day.

Watch live on FOX 13 Seattle or stream anytime on fox13seattle.com or on the free FOX LOCAL app for your phone or smart TV.

