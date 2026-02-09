Seattle to host Super Bowl parade: What you need to know

The Brief Seattle officials are evaluating parade plans after the Seahawks’ Super Bowl 60 win. The Seattle Seahawks released a parade schedule and route on Monday. Seattle last hosted a massive Seahawks Super Bowl parade in 2014 with hundreds of thousands in attendance.



Following the Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl LX victory over the New England Patriots, city officials are preparing for a championship parade in downtown Seattle.

The Seattle Seahawks officially announced the parade and Lombardi Trophy celebration on Monday.

Keep reading for more information and commonly asked questions.

When is the Seahawks Super Bowl parade in Seattle?

The Seattle Seahawks World Champions Parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at 4th Avenue and Washington Street near Lumen Field. The parade will travel northwest along 4th Avenue and end at 4th Avenue and Cedar Street.

Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl parade map

(Seattle Seahawks)

Where can I watch the parade?

Organizers are encouraging fans to line up anywhere along the parade route, which starts at 4th Avenue South and South Washington Street, and ends at 4th Avenue South and Cedar Street. 12s are encouraged to arrive early to secure a viewing spot.

When is the Seattle Seahawks Lombardi Trophy celebration?

The Seahawks announced that the Lombardi Trophy celebration would begin at 10 a.m. at Lumen Field on Wednesday. Organizers say tickets will be required to attend this particular event.

How to get to the Seahawks parade in Seattle

Officials are urging the public to expect significant delays while traveling through Downtown Seattle Wednesday morning and afternoon. Fans are encouraged to take public transportation to events, though Sound Transit and King County Metro buses will be operating on alternative routes.

Will there be road closures in Seattle for the Seahawks parade?

According to the Seattle Seahawks, streets that intersect with 4th Avenue are expected to be closed between Lumen Field and the Seattle Center between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Congestion is likely to pick up on the surrounding side streets. The on- and off-rams of I-5 and I-90 will be held at the start of the parade, but will open shortly after.

Will there be parking for the Seahawks parade in Seattle?

According to parade organizers, paid event-day parking will be available in certain lots around Lumen Field, but the Lumen Field Parking Garage and North Lot will be closed. Fans are encouraged to use public transportation rather than driving to the parade.

Is the Seahawks Super Bowl parade in Seattle free?

Yes. Fans do not need to purchase a ticket to attend the Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, Feb. 11. However, those who would like to attend the 10 a.m. Trophy Celebration at Lumen Field will need to purchase tickets.

What happens after the Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl parade?

According to the Seattle Seahawks, there are no events scheduled to take place after the parade. The trophy celebration will be happening before the parade.

For more information, visit the Seattle Seahawks website.

What happens next in parade planning

Parade decisions after a championship win involve coordination between the Seahawks organization, the City of Seattle, law enforcement, transit agencies and other public safety partners.

Organizers must consider crowd size projections, parade routes, security staffing, traffic management and transit access before releasing official plans.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Seattle Seahawks' linebacker #58 Derick Hall (C) pulls the undershirt of New England Patriots' quarterback #10 Drake Maye during Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on February 8, 2026. (Josh Edelson / AFP) From: Getty Images

Seattle's last Super Bowl victory parade

Seattle most recently hosted a Seahawks Super Bowl parade after the franchise’s first championship in 2014. That celebration drew hundreds of thousands of fans to downtown streets and Lumen Field — at times packing major avenues with supporters in cold temperatures.

Players rode through the city while supporters lined the route hours in advance. Multiple city departments coordinated traffic control, transit service and public safety to support the large crowd.

What fans could expect

If Seattle follows precedent, any Seahawks championship parade could include a downtown motorcade and rally, similar to the 2014 celebration that remains one of the largest public gatherings in local history.

Traffic impacts, street closures and adjustments to public transit service would be likely, and city officials typically encourage fans to use mass transit and plan ahead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.