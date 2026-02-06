How to watch Super Bowl 2026 throughout Washington

The Brief Bars across the state are prepping for Super Bowl LX. Many require 12s to make reservations before they show up due to expected crowds. Some major restaurants and retailers are also offering deals for the big game.



If you do not have plans for Super Bowl LX this Sunday, do not fret. FOX 13 Seattle has you covered.

Where to watch the Super Bowl in Seattle

Fuel Sports Bar in Seattle is accepting reservations for the game. There is a $60 minimum for food and drink per person.

Last Call in Seattle’s Fremont has no tickets or minimum purchase, but expect to get busy well before kickoff.

The Mariners are hosting a Super Bowl watch party at Victory Hall. It is a family-friendly event, featuring food trucks and games. The space opens at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Live music starts at 1 p.m. There is space for 3,000. There is no cover charge or ticket that you need for the event.

Tacoma

The Loose Wheel on 6th Avenue, Foleys on the Green on Lakewood Drive, and The Office on Pacific Avenue are all Seahawks Alliance Bar locations.

Everett

Sporty’s Bar and Grill on Evergreen Way and Player’s Sport Bar and Grill on 19th Avenue Southeast are Seahawks Alliance Bar locations.

Full list of bars across the state

For a full list of Seahawks Alliance bars, click here.

Partying at home

If staying in is more your vibe this year, several businesses are offering Super Bowl food deals.

At Applebee's, you can get 20 free boneless wings with an online order of $40 on Super Bowl Sunday. Offer valid on Applebees.com and mobile app orders only. Just add Boneless Wings to cart and enter promo code SBWINGS26 at checkout. Available for pick up or delivery.

At Krispy Kreme, you can get a dozen original glazed donuts for $2 when you buy any dozen. This deal is happening now until Super Bowl Sunday. They are also selling football-shaped donuts and goal post donuts.

KFC is offering a 20 wings for $20 deal, exclusively for rewards members.

Popeyes is offering a 12 wings or tenders deal for $12.

Outback Steak House is doing a deal for 60 wings for $60. The offer is valid until Super Bowl Sunday for curbside pick-up or Outback delivery.

Del Taco is offering 15% off orders from Friday to Super Bowl Sunday. Orders have to be at least $10, and the maximum amount you can get off your order is $10.

Lastly, Starbucks Rewards members can snag a free tall iced or brewed coffee with a beverage purchase on Monday, Feb. 9

