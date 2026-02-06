Redmond, WA police ask for public's help in trail stabbing of woman

Police are asking for the public's help as the investigation continues for a man accused of attacking a woman on a public trail in Redmond nearly two weeks ago.

The backstory:

On Jan. 24, a woman was stabbed by a man on Bear Creek Trail that she says was a stranger to her. People who were on the trail between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on that day are asked to help police with any sightings or information.

The man is described by investigators as the following:

5'9"

Hispanic

Medium build

Bumpy face

Wearing a green hoodie, jeans, and a black beanie

People in the area of the crime around that time on Saturday, Jan. 24 are also asked to check footage from any GoPro-like cameras, dashcams, or phone pictures/videos.

Site of Redmond stabbing in the area of Bear Creek Trail

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to please call 425-556-2500 and ask to speak with a detective with the Redmond Police Department.

