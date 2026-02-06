Expand / Collapse search

Redmond, WA police ask for public's help in trail stabbing of woman

By
Published  February 6, 2026 12:41pm PST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 Seattle
Redmond police search for suspect after woman stabbed near Bear Creek Trail

A woman was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed near a walking trail in Redmond, WA on Sunday. 

REDMOND, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help as the investigation continues for a man accused of attacking a woman on a public trail in Redmond nearly two weeks ago. 

The backstory:

On Jan. 24, a woman was stabbed by a man on Bear Creek Trail that she says was a stranger to her. People who were on the trail between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on that day are asked to help police with any sightings or information. 

The man is described by investigators as the following:

  • 5'9"
  • Hispanic
  • Medium build
  • Bumpy face
  • Wearing a green hoodie, jeans, and a black beanie

People in the area of the crime around that time on Saturday, Jan. 24 are also asked to check footage from any GoPro-like cameras, dashcams, or phone pictures/videos. 

redmond stabbing area of bear creek trail

Site of Redmond stabbing in the area of Bear Creek Trail

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to please call 425-556-2500 and ask to speak with a detective with the Redmond Police Department.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Redmond Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyRedmondNews