Redmond, WA police ask for public's help in trail stabbing of woman
REDMOND, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help as the investigation continues for a man accused of attacking a woman on a public trail in Redmond nearly two weeks ago.
The backstory:
On Jan. 24, a woman was stabbed by a man on Bear Creek Trail that she says was a stranger to her. People who were on the trail between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on that day are asked to help police with any sightings or information.
The man is described by investigators as the following:
- 5'9"
- Hispanic
- Medium build
- Bumpy face
- Wearing a green hoodie, jeans, and a black beanie
People in the area of the crime around that time on Saturday, Jan. 24 are also asked to check footage from any GoPro-like cameras, dashcams, or phone pictures/videos.
Site of Redmond stabbing in the area of Bear Creek Trail
What you can do:
Anyone with information is encouraged to please call 425-556-2500 and ask to speak with a detective with the Redmond Police Department.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Seattle-based Amazon to close Amazon Go, Amazon Fresh stores, shift focus
Gov. Ferguson, AG Brown write warning to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem
Treasured bible among stolen items returned after robbery in Pierce County
Man shot multiple times in Pierce County drive-by
Rivian amps up competition with Tesla, pledging $4.6M to WA ballot initiative
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Redmond Police Department.