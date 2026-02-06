What would it take for Seattle to host the Super Bowl?

The Brief With the Seahawks headed to the Super Bowl, fans are asking whether Seattle could ever host the NFL’s biggest game. Seattle has enough hotel rooms but falls short on parking, stadium capacity and other NFL requirements, officials say. The Seattle Sports Commission says the city is not pursuing a Super Bowl bid right now, calling it a massive and costly undertaking.



With the Seahawks defying the odds to clinch the biggest game in football of the year, some are wondering if Seattle could also ever host the Super Bowl.

The backstory:

Chase Lugo was a young kid the last time the Seahawks won the Super Bowl against the Broncos in 2014.

"I don’t remember much of it, I think I went to bed at halftime," Lugo said.

He’s grown into a fan for life, just like Greg Shishman, who left a store this week with a new jersey.

They will be armed with new apparel, glued to the screen for the Seahawks battling the Patriots from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

A Super Bowl LX sign is seen at Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. (Photo by Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

The California city is basking in the surge of visitors this week, but getting to this point took years for Santa Clara to secure a bid to host Super Bowl LX.

After Sunday’s game, the next one is already scheduled for SoFi Stadium in California, the home of the Los Angeles Rams, then Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia. That leaves 2029 open, which begs the question of whether Seattle could ever host the Super Bowl?

Nowadays, the first step would be NFL leadership approaching a city to gauge interest.

What they're saying:

FOX 13 asked the President of the Seattle Sports Commission if we were interested in hosting the game at all.

"I don't think for ‘29 that we are," Beth Knox said.

FOX 13 also asked if Seattle has ever been seriously considered.

"No, not for a Super Bowl," Knox said.

There is a long list of standards, including hotels, parking spaces, and stadium requirements.

A general view of NFC Championship signage on the field before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on January 25, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

By the numbers:

For hotels, they want 35% of the stadium’s capacity within an hour’s drive, which means our area would need around 24,000 hotel rooms.

That’s no problem, as Seattle has that. But it’s a bit iffy when it comes to parking.

They want at least 35,000 parking spaces within one mile of the stadium hosting a game. Seattle has around 26,500 spaces.

Stadium capacity must be a minimum of 70,000.

Latest data shows Lumen Field has just under that, with around 69,000 fixed seats for NFL games. Although, they can expand more seating for special events.

Weather is another consideration. They prefer host cities to be at least 50 degrees on game-day. If it’s colder, having a domed roof can help.

On Sunday, Seattle is expected to hit over 50 degrees but it fluctuates every year.

"The NFL players play in the worst conditions at times," Lugo said.

"Football is played in tough conditions," Shishman said.

Fans say the weather, in their opinion, shouldn’t matter.

As for stadium seating capacity?

"If there is a will, there is a way to put a few more seats in, right?" Shishman said.

What's next:

FOX 13 asked Knox about how Seattle can pivot to make it more attractive.

"Our job is to lead bid efforts. So we do it in partnership with the sports venues, the sports teams, and with the City of Seattle," Knox said.

She says it’s a massive undertaking that comes with a very large price tag.

Photo credit: Rod Mar/Seattle Seahawks

Some would say if Seattle can host the FIFA World Cup, why couldn’t they do the Super Bowl?

"We know it's the largest event on the planet. So it's comparable from that standpoint, but there are many more nuances that are layered into a Super Bowl," Knox said.

The bigger question, Knox says moving forward, is not so much about the NFL standards, but is there a true appetite from the many different stakeholders for Seattle to host? Are they hungry enough?

"Having hosted an MLB All-Star weekend was kind of the first foray into that in a long time, and now we've developed a great muscle for producing these events with World Cup. So again, there are other opportunities that I think could be a better fit for Seattle, before we get to the Super Bowl discussion. I definitely think it's out there, but it would be down the road," Knox said.

Knox says the hard work behind the scenes to get the World Cup to Seattle started around nine years ago. The summer event is expected to bring nearly $1 billion in economic impact statewide.

