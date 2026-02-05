Bremerton, WA Seahawks fan drives to California in his ‘Hawk Rod’

The Brief Longtime season ticket holder Tom Triggs is driving his custom "Hawk Rod"—a 1977 El Camino souped up with Seahawks turf and goalposts—from Bremerton to Santa Clara for Super Bowl LX. Triggs, a fan since 1977, originally bought the "beat up" car in Yakima for $1,000; it now features a stock 305 V8 engine and a specialized "HAWKROD" license plate. He plans to arrive in California by midday Saturday to join the "blue wave" of fans tailgating at Levi's Stadium before the Seahawks take on the New England Patriots this Sunday.



Seattle Seahawks fans are showing up for the Super Bowl this weekend, and there's one 12 you can't possibly miss as he pulls up to the biggest tailgate parties in his 'Hawk Rod.'

You've probably heard of a hot rod, but how about a 'Hawk Rod'? We met up with Tom Triggs, who is about to take his ride down to California.

What they're saying:

"Started my season tickets in 1977. Used to drive from Ellensburg to the Seahawks game every Sunday," he said.

Triggs met with a FOX 13 Seattle crew outside of Brother Don's in Bremerton with his 'Hawk Rod'.

"I went and found this guy in 2010. It was just an old El Camino, all beat up," he said.

He bought it from a front yard in Yakima for $1,000.

Now, it's souped-up, shiny, and ready to rumble in California as he heads down for the Super Bowl.

The "Hawk Rod"

Local perspective:

Triggs installed new AstroTurf and has a Kingdome towel in the back — along with goal posts and all — as he said he is honoring the tradition of the 12s with a specialized 'HAWKROD' plate.

Someday, he wants to donate the 'Hawk Rod' to the Seahawks.

"The rule, if you want to take a picture of my 'Hawk Rod', you've got to be in it. I'll take the picture," he said.

We hopped inside the 'Hawk Rod' for a ride.

"The one thing you've got to look out for when you're on a road trip is the crazy drivers. See? It don't take long — you're driving down the road, somebody sees the Hawk Rod, 'toot toot', off goes the horn," Triggs said.

We wanted a glimpse of what it's like to ride in true 12s style.

"Hawk Rod" license plate. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Dig deeper:

When asked, "What's under the hood?", Triggs was proud to say, it's all original.

"Just a 305 stock V8. I didn't 'Hawk Rod' it up or nothing," he said.

Man, oh man, does it go. Just like you'd expect from a classic GM.

"This old boy, it just rolls, see? Woo, afterburner," Triggs said as he hit the gas pedal to rev the engine.

He's headed to California soon to see the Seahawks go seismic against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. He'll join other 12s for a tailgate to remember.

Tom Triggs' family takes a photo before he sets off for Super Bowl LX in the "Hawk Rod." (FOX 13 Seattle)

His family came to see him off for a big party at Brother Don's on Thursday.

He's ready to hit the road by Friday.

"Driving it down the road on my blue wave of pride and everybody honking the horn and waving," Triggs said.

He hopes to arrive in California by midday Saturday.

