Worst snowpack in decades puts WA ski season in jeopardy

Winter should be the busiest season for Washington’s ski resorts, but as February begins, many slopes remain bare, lifts are idle and skiers say the season already feels like a loss.

"It’s really bad this year. Really bad," said Ryder Sperry, a young skier from Bellevue.

Snow is forecast in the coming days, but riders FOX 13 Seattle spoke with said they are not convinced it will be enough to salvage a season that should be near its peak.

Resorts across the Cascades are struggling to keep terrain open as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports the West is facing one of its worst snowpack years in decades.

Skiers at Snoqualmie Pass say conditions feel more like spring, with thin coverage and fewer visitors on Feb. 5, 2014. (FOX 13 Seattle)

'More sliding than skiing' at Snoqualmie Pass

At the Summit at Snoqualmie, conditions look far from midwinter. Silver Fir is not operating, along with other parts of the resort, including Summit Central, due to a lack of snow. Parking lots that would typically be full in early February are largely empty.

Sperry said the experience on the slopes has been disappointing.

"Probably the worst snow I’ve ever ridden in personally," he said.

He added that riding has felt more like sliding over thin coverage than actual skiing.

"Worst Snoqualmie year of all time, by far. It’s not even enjoyable to ride. No one comes here," said Sperry. "If you bought the IKON pass it was just a total waste of money."

Prime ski season meets spring-like conditions

For many riders, the timing of the snow shortage is especially frustrating. Early February is usually when resorts see their deepest base.

"At the beginning of February, that’s pretty much prime," said Justin Salins, a snowboarder from Seattle. "I don’t think I’ve ever seen it like this."

Salins said conditions feel more like spring than winter, and the lack of snow has kept people away.

"I kinda feel like by this point, people are getting kind of over it," he said.

Even passholders have struggled to make trips worthwhile, Salins added.

"Even friends with IKON passes or local passes have only been up two or three days," he said. "You just can’t get in the days to make it worth it."

A parking lot is nearly empty on a Thursday in February as the Cascades see one of the worst ski seasons in decades. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Ski resorts feel the impact of low snowpack

The snow shortage is also affecting attendance. Officials at Crystal Mountain told FOX 13 they are seeing fewer visitors than usual this season and are attempting to draw people back by lowering daily ticket prices to levels typically seen later in March.

The resort is also increasing discounts and adding a $62 ticket every Tuesday through the end of the season.

Despite the conditions, Crystal Mountain has snowmaking capabilities, and crews are grooming and repairing runs nightly.

Salins said he was relieved he did not invest in a season pass this year.

Snowpack concerns extend beyond recreation

According to a recent report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the western United States is experiencing its worst snowpack in decades. Scientists say a January dry spell left most states with 50% or less of normal precipitation.

NOAA warns that if current conditions continue, concerns about water supply will likely grow.

