Man shot, killed by Federal Way, WA police during attempted carjacking

The Brief Federal Way police shot and killed a man Friday morning after he allegedly attempted to carjack a driver while armed with a handgun. Officers initially responded to reports of a man passed out in a stolen vehicle blocking the road; the suspect fled on foot when approached and tried to commandeer another car nearby. The suspect died at Harborview Medical Center, and the Valley Independent Investigation Team has taken over the inquiry into the officer's use of force.



A man was shot and killed by a police officer in Federal Way, Washington during an attempted carjacking on Friday, authorities say.

According to the Federal Way Police Department, officers were called around 8:45 a.m. to reports of a car sitting in the middle of the road near First Ave S and SW 330th St, and a man passed out behind the driver seat.

Police determined the car was stolen, and when they went to contact the suspect, he got out of the car and ran.

Scene of a fatal shooting involving police in Federal Way. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Authorities say the man, who had a firearm, tried to carjack a person driving by, and an officer shot him.

Police and medical personnel treated the man, then he was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave while the Valley Independent Investigation Team looks into the incident.

