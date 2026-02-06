14 people indicted in Tacoma street gang drug trafficking ring

The Brief Federal agents dismantled a major drug trafficking ring tied to a Tacoma street gang, arresting and indicting 14 people across three states. Investigators seized large amounts of fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills, other narcotics, more than 80 illegal firearms and over 100 Glock switches. Prosecutors say the group ran a sophisticated, multi-state operation; the defendants are scheduled to appear in federal court next week.



A major drug trafficking organization was taken down on Feb. 4, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of Washington. Fourteen people connected to a Tacoma street gang were arrested and indicted for crimes involving counterfeit pills, narcotics, and dozens of illegal firearms.

"Completely successful operation of getting guns, drugs, and dangerous people off the street because of the great work of HSI," said Neil Floyd, First Assistant U.S. Attorney, Western District of Washington.

The backstory:

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) was the lead agency tracking the large, international pill-press operation. Federal agents identified 27-year-old suspect Kevin Salgado of Puyallup as the leader of the group, which operated in Washington, Oregon, and California.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said Salgado and his crew produced counterfeit pills made to look like legitimate medications, like oxycodone and Xanax. The pills were actually laced with lethal drugs, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin.

Drugs disguised as prescription pills seized during Tacoma street gang drug bust operation. (DEA)

"They utilized a method to send fake prescriptions to a pharmacy down in Portland and the prescription would be filled. The criminal network would then take those legitimate prescriptions that have been filled and then bring them into the illegitimate market to their gang members and other associates," said Special Agent in Charge Robert Saccone, of the DEA Seattle Division.

HSI said the investigation started in Fall 2023, with the help of local and state law enforcement. Detectives used wiretaps, search warrants, and surveillance to track the suspects involved in what investigators called a "sophisticated" drug trafficking operation.

By the numbers:

On Feb. 4 alone, federal prosecutors said law enforcement seized "approximately 887.9 grams of fentanyl pills; 924 grams of fentanyl powder, 355.3 grams of methamphetamine, 557.6 grams of cocaine; 3.5 kilograms of counterfeit oxycodone pills; 236.2 grams of oxycodone pills; and 268.8 grams of Xanax pills."

"Just the fentanyl alone, 533,000 doses is enough to fill the Super Bowl stadium this weekend seven times over. So, you figure the stadium down in Santa Clara is 72,000 people. So, multiply that by seven, that’s the number of people that could potentially have a fatal overdose from fentanyl exposure," said Saccone.

Officials said law enforcement also recovered more than 80 illegal firearms throughout the investigation.

"Including short-barreled rifles, AR-type pistols, AK-47s, shotguns, and fully automatic pistols," said Special Agent in Charge April Miller, of HSI. "And identified more than $1.5 million in cryptocurrency transfers tied to illicit narcotics trafficking by this organization."

Gun seized during Tacoma street gang drug-trafficking bust. (DEA)

Special agents said more than 100 "Glock switches" were also seized. It’s an illegal device that attaches to a firearm, transforming a semiautomatic pistol into a fully automatic machine gun.

"Can you imagine 100 machine guns out there in the street in the hands of gangs and criminals intending on committing violence? Just shoot up hundreds of rounds within mere seconds," said Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Blais, of U.S. Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms (ATF). "It’s very impactful to the community and very impactful to the safety of the community and law enforcement who are investigating these crimes."

The ATF explained Glock switches have become a "growing and extremely dangerous trend."

"We are seeing these devices increasingly recovered at crime scenes, and in the hands of violent criminals, gang members, and individuals with a clear intent to harm others," said Blais.

Court documents outlining evidence, cash transactions in Tacoma street gang drug bust. (DEA)

What's next:

The 14 suspects were arrested at 17 different locations throughout Washington, Oregon, and California.

Federal prosecutors said the defendants, including Salgado, were charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances. Five of the defendants were also charged with Conspiracy to Possess Firearms in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking Crimes.

Miller confirmed some of the defendants were also suspected in local shooting investigations and assault investigations.

Officials said the defendants are scheduled for a federal court hearing in Tacoma next week.

Other agencies involved in the investigation include the United States Postal Inspection Service, Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation, Tacoma Police Department, and Seattle Police Department.

