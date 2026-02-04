Police investigate deadly shooting in Tacoma's Hilltop neighborhood, WA
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood on Wednesday.
According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), officers responded to reports of a shooting near the corner of South I Street and South 11th Street at around 4:49 a.m.
Officers located the victim with gunshot wounds and transported them to a nearby hospital where they later died.
This homicide comes just days after another deadly shooting in the Hilltop area on Feb. 1.
Deadly shooting in Tacoma's Hilltop neighborhood Feb. 1
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Tacoma Police Department.
