Police investigate deadly shooting in Tacoma's Hilltop neighborhood, WA

By
Published  February 4, 2026 10:22am PST
Tacoma
FOX 13 Seattle

    • Police are investigating a deadly Wednesday morning shooting in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood.
    • The victim was found with gunshot wounds near South I Street and South 11th Street and later died at a hospital.
    • The homicide comes days after another deadly shooting in the same Hilltop area on Feb. 1.

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood on Wednesday. 

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), officers responded to reports of a shooting near the corner of South I Street and South 11th Street at around 4:49 a.m.

Officers located the victim with gunshot wounds and transported them to a nearby hospital where they later died.

This homicide comes just days after another deadly shooting in the Hilltop area on Feb. 1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Tacoma Police Department.

