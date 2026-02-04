Police investigate deadly shooting in Tacoma's Hilltop neighborhood, WA

The Brief Police are investigating a deadly Wednesday morning shooting in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood. The victim was found with gunshot wounds near South I Street and South 11th Street and later died at a hospital. The homicide comes days after another deadly shooting in the same Hilltop area on Feb. 1.



Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood on Wednesday.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), officers responded to reports of a shooting near the corner of South I Street and South 11th Street at around 4:49 a.m.

Officers located the victim with gunshot wounds and transported them to a nearby hospital where they later died.

This homicide comes just days after another deadly shooting in the Hilltop area on Feb. 1.

Deadly shooting in Tacoma's Hilltop neighborhood Feb. 1

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Tacoma Police Department.

