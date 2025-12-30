Seattle’s most anticipated new openings in 2026

The Brief Seattle will welcome new restaurants, bars and retailers in 2026, including Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Death & Co, Moto Pizza and the return of Barnes & Noble downtown. New cafés, breweries and retail spaces are planned along Seattle’s redeveloped waterfront and at Colman Dock. The slate of openings signals renewed investment and growing optimism in Seattle’s retail dining and tourism scene.



Seattle’s growth story isn’t slowing down.

From long-awaited restaurant debuts to major retail returns and waterfront additions, 2026 is shaping up to be a big year for new openings across the city.

Keep reading for a look at some of the most anticipated additions Seattleites will be lining up for next year.

Barnes & Noble returns to downtown Seattle

After a six-year absence, Barnes & Noble is officially coming back to downtown Seattle.

The national bookseller plans to open a flagship store in the first quarter of 2026 at 520 Pike St., inside the Tishman Speyer building at Sixth Avenue and Pike Street. The new space will span 17,538 square feet, making it the largest retail lease signed in downtown Seattle since 2020.

The new store will offer books, toys, games, magazines and gift items, marking Barnes & Noble’s return after closing its Pacific Place location in January 2020.

Downtown Seattle Association President and CEO Jon Scholes called the move a major signal of momentum for the city center, noting it reflects growing confidence in downtown Seattle’s retail core and rising residential and visitor activity.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers eyes Seattle and beyond

Seattle’s fried chicken fans won’t have to wait much longer.

Raising Cane’s confirmed its first Seattle location will open in the University District in early 2026. The Louisiana-based chain is also planning a Lynnwood restaurant at 1232 164th St. SW, expected to open in summer 2026, pending city approvals.

Additional locations are in the works across the region. Raising Cane’s has announced future restaurants in Covington and Silverdale, though timelines have not been finalized. The company has also applied to build a drive-through location in Federal Way, with permits currently under review.

Death & Co brings craft cocktails to Pioneer Square

Acclaimed cocktail bar Death & Co is expanding to Seattle with a location planned for Pioneer Square.

Death & Co Seattle is expected to open in spring 2026 at 419 Occidental Ave., inside a renovated warehouse building as part of the RailSpur development. The bar is known nationally for its inventive cocktails and polished atmosphere, adding another high-profile destination to the historic neighborhood.

Moto Pizza expands to Smith Tower

Moto Pizza, one of Seattle’s most talked-about pizza concepts, is heading to an iconic address.

The local brand plans to open a new location inside Smith Tower in early 2026. Moto is known for its unconventional take on pizza, blending Detroit, New York, Roman and Filipino influences — a style the company proudly describes as "good to be odd."

Boon Boona Coffee lands on the Seattle waterfront

Boon Boona Coffee is bringing its popular café concept to downtown Seattle with a view.

The Seattle-based roaster announced it has won the bid for the Overlook Walk Cafe, with plans to open in early 2026. The new location will sit along Overlook Walk, the reimagined public space connecting downtown Seattle to the waterfront where the Alaskan Way Viaduct once stood.

The café is expected to offer sweeping waterfront views and serve as a gathering place for both locals and visitors.

A tasting flight at Urban Family Brewing in Seattle, Wash. (Jessica S. via Yelp)

Urban Family Brewing adds a waterfront location

Urban Family Brewing is also expanding in 2026 with a second location planned for the Seattle waterfront at 1022 Alaskan Way.

The brewery has announced an early 2026 opening, adding to the growing list of food and drink destinations taking shape along the revitalized waterfront.

"Urban Family Waterfront will be a comfortable space to take in all this city has to offer. We want to be a hub for everyone: people visiting Seattle for the first time, locals who need a spot to hang out before and after a game, commuters waiting for their next bus or ferry, and everybody in between," said Andy Gundel, owner of Urban Family Brewing, on its website.

Seattle waterfront and Colman Dock continue to evolve

The city’s multibillion-dollar waterfront transformation will continue through 2026, bringing new greenways, public spaces and retail options.

At Colman Dock, Washington State Ferries has already begun rolling out new vendors, with more dining and retail spaces planned throughout 2026. Puget Sound Traders, featuring Amazon’s "just walk out" technology, is the first of several businesses expected to open, with additional storefronts and pop-up concepts on the way.

The Source: Information in this story came from news releases, Facebook and Instagram posts and FOX 13 Seattle original reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Renton, WA residents expect long cleanup in Cedar River flooding aftermath

VIDEO: Elderly couple robbed, attacked in Lynnwood, WA parking lot

Washington State Ferries begin winter schedules, additional routes adjusted

Driver fleeing police hits family of four in Puyallup, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.