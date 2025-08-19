Seattle's Waterfront Park grand opening celebration set for Sep. 6

The Brief Seattle's Waterfront Park, a 20-acre space, opens on September 6 after 15 years of development. The grand opening features live music, art, food trucks, and activities from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The event is free, ADA-accessible, and spans multiple piers and park areas.



After over 15 years in the making, Seattle is finally celebrating the completion of Waterfront Park.

What To Know:

The reimagined 20-acre space along the downtown Seattle Waterfront will be fully activated for the first time on Saturday, September 6 for its Grand Opening Celebration.

The family-friendly event is happening from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., featuring live music, art installations, food trucks, beer gardens, activities, games and more.

Pier 62. Photo by Erik Holsather (Courtesy: Friend of Waterfront Park)

The historic celebration stretches across Pier 58, Pier 62, the Overlook Walk, the Park Promenade, Stadium Plaza and Pioneer Square Habitat Beach.

Pier 58 recently opened on July 25, just in time for Seafair. The pier, which originally collapsed in 2020, includes a big, open space and playground right alongside Miner's Landing.

The event is free to attend, ADA-accessible and open to all. Following the ribbon cutting, there'll be plenty of performances to watch, entertainment to see and fun to be had!

Dozens of events are planned at the grand opening, and you can find the full schedule on the Friends of Waterfront Park website.

The Source: Information in this story came from Friends of Waterfront Park and previous FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

