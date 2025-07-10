Pier 58 on Seattle Waterfront will open July 25

The Brief Seattle's new Pier 58 is set to open to the public on July 25, adding nearly 50,000 square feet of new park space to the city's reimagined waterfront. A celebration will take place from 4 to 8 p.m., inviting the public to explore the new playground with its jellyfish-inspired climbing tower and other features.



The city of Seattle announced Pier 58 will open to the public on Friday, July 25, offering nearly 50,000 square feet of new park space along the waterfront.

The pier's opening is the latest step in the reimagined 20-acre Waterfront Park.

On July 25, the city is celebrating with a free, family-friendly community event that will be held on the pier from 4 to 8 p.m. Visitors are invited to explore the new playground, meet local mascots and are encouraged to wear marine-themed attire or costumes.

Pier 58 on Seattle Waterfront (City of Seattle)

"Since 1974, Pier 58 — once known as Waterfront Park — has been part of so many waterfront memories," said Mayor Bruce Harrell. "Now, we celebrate its return as yet another incredible piece of our reimagined, expanded 20-acre Waterfront Park, and a one-of-a-kind play space for our kids! This new space promises a memorable experience for all, whether you call Seattle home or are visiting from afar. The redesigned Pier 58 honors our past and points to a future built on safe, welcoming, and accessible public space for all."

Pier 58 is located between Union and Pike streets, next to the Seattle Aquarium. It was originally opened in 1974 as "Waterfront Park."

The new park has a sealife-themed play area with a 25-foot tall jellyfish-inspired climbing tower, an 18-foot tall slide and other play equipment. The play area was designed to prioritize clear sightlines for parents and guardians.

The pier also offers plenty of seating, a public restroom that opened in March, an elevated lawn with views of Elliott Bay, a tree grove for shade and a flexible plaza space.

The Source: Information in this story came from the city of Seattle.

