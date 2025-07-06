Seattle hospital treats dozens of fireworks-related injuries

Harborview Medical Center has released the number and type of firework-related injuries from this year's Fourth of July celebrations in western Washington.

By the numbers:

As of 9 a.m. on July 6, representatives for the University of Washington medical system report that 47 people with the following injuries had shown up to Harborview:

18 involving hands

13 involving eyes

8 involving other body areas

8 involving multiple areas (such as hands and eyes)

UW Medicine says there will be another report on Monday, July 7 if more injuries are counted.

Dig deeper:

On Saturday, Central Pierce Fire and Rescue reported that their crews responded to hundreds of calls for service during the 24-hour period between 8 a.m. on July 4 and 8 a.m. on July 5.

The Source: Information in this story came from the University of Washington Medical Local News.

