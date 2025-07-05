Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Warm End to the Weekend

Published  July 5, 2025 8:35pm PDT
FOX 13 meteorologist Ilona McCauley has your forecast for the weekend.

Seattle - After a few pockets of early morning clouds, sunnier skies will take over the afternoon and close out our long holiday weekend.  The ridge of high pressure will build tomorrow and strengthen through Tuesday. 

Sunny skies on Sunday.

Ridge of high pressure builds in tomorrow, bringing back sunshine to end the long holiday weekend. 

After a slightly cooler than normal 4th of July, afternoon temperatures will again warm up beginning Sunday. 

Warmer end to the holiday weekend.

Afternoon highs will warm a bit to end the weekend .

Our warming trend will continue through Tuesday before we see a weak disturbance cool us to the low 70s with a few clouds. The extended forecast remains dry into next weekend. 

The extended forecast for the Seattle Metro area.

A warm up begins tomorrow through mid-week. 

