The Brief Winds ease tonight but return Thursday, with a Wind Advisory and gusts up to 45 mph in parts of Western Washington. Heavy rain and more mountain snow are expected Thursday, with up to 10" of snow and possible freezing rain at the passes. Flood Watches and Warnings remain in effect as river levels stay high and slowly recede.



Winds peaked today at around 70 mph in the lowlands and stronger gusts in the mountains. Winds will be calmer this evening, but will pick up again for Thursday.

Winds peaked today around 70 mph for the lowlands and stronger gusts in the mountains. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Wind Advisory will go into effect for parts of Western Washington early Thursday morning through the evening hours. Winds will gust up to 45 mph and will stay gusty in the north sound through the late evening.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect for parts of Western Washington early Thursday morning through the evening hours.

Widespread rain will return Thursday, especially for the morning hours, along with more mountain snow. Showers won't be as heavy long term, but could still be moderate at times.

Widespread rain will return Thursday, especially fore the morning hours along with more mountain snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 10 a.m. Thursday for the mountain passes, including Stevens, Snoqualmie and White. Snow levels will remain around 2500–3500' through the overnight hours, bringing another 5-10" of snow. Warmer air will move in with this system, increasing snow levels by midday to around 6000–7000'. This could bring some freezing rain at times to the passes, so watch the transition times for slick conditions. Snow levels drop again Thursday night to 1500-2000', turning precipitation back to snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 10am Thursday.

Flood Watches and Warnings remain in effect through Thursday as waters remain high and rivers continue to slowly decrease.

Flood Watches and Warnings remain in effect through Thursday as waters remain high and rivers continue to slowly decrease.

Showers will be scattered Friday through the next and temperatures will be cooler for the extended forecast. We will be back to our more average December weather with lowland rain and mountain snow.

Showers will be scattered Friday and temperatures will be cooler for the extended forecast.

