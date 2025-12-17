US 2 closure leaves Skykomish, WA businesses stranded after flooding

The Brief A 42-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 2 remains closed east of Skykomish due to flood-related road washouts, cutting off a vital mountain corridor just before the Christmas holiday. Local businesses, such as Louskis Deli, are reporting revenue drops of up to 70% as the closure has halted the flow of travelers heading toward Leavenworth and Stevens Pass. Business owners face significant uncertainty regarding staff compensation and long-term viability while the Washington State Department of Transportation works to develop a repair plan.



Forty-two miles of U.S. Highway 2 remain closed after floodwaters washed out the roadway just east of Skykomish, leaving Washington State Department of Transportation leaders scrambling for solutions and mountain corridor businesses facing an uncertain future.

The closure has effectively turned parts of Skykomish into a dead end, cutting off traffic that businesses rely on, especially during winter.

A deli left at the end of the road

Local perspective:

At Louskis Deli, owner Glenn Eburn says the restaurant has long depended on travelers heading into the mountains. Many customers would stop in for food before continuing their drive over to Leavenworth or up to the Stevens Pass ski area.

Now, with the highway closed just four miles up the road, that flow of customers has all but disappeared.

A generator is keeping the panini presses hot and the lights on inside the deli, while many of Eburn’s neighbors across the bridge remain waterlogged and without power following the latest storm.

"Just keeps coming," said Eburn. "You can see the river behind me. In the summer you can walk across it, so it’s pretty crazy."

Instead of talking about his well-known Reuben sandwiches, Eburn is now forced to focus on survival.

"Our business is down a good 60–70% from last year," he shared.

Tough decisions days before Christmas

Why you should care:

With Christmas just a week away, Eburn says the uncertainty is weighing heavily on his staff and his bottom line.

"We don’t even know if our employees are just supposed to go on unemployment or how they’re going to be compensated through this time," said Eburn.

The decision ahead is difficult: cut hours further or shut down altogether for the months it could take for the state to reopen Highway 2.

Community support from miles away

What you can do:

Despite the challenges, people are finding hope with the support they've been receiving.

After hearing about the deli’s struggles in a FOX 13 newscast, Jené and Devin Miller made the drive from Bothell to Skykomish to show their support.

"It’s tough. It’s got to be tough for all the businesses," said Jené Miller. "That’s why we’re out here, just like, ‘Hey, let’s go get a sandwich and go see what’s going on.’"

For Jené Miller, the trip was about more than just lunch.

"Just a sense of community, I think," she said. "More than anything, just supporting small business, making sure that everyone survives this whole thing."

