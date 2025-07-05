WA family of 5 displaced when improperly discarded fireworks burn home

A family in Kitsap County has been displaced from their home after discarded fireworks started a blaze outside their house overnight.

The backstory:

Fireworks left outside after use caused a car to catch fire, which eventually extended to the garage and caused damage to both floors of the property on Freeport Lane just after midnight heading into Saturday, according to Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue.

Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue responds to fireworks fire on July 5, 2025

The American Red Cross is now assisting five people who were living in the Bremerton home, along with their two dogs and five cats.

Dig deeper:

Representatives for the fire district says they had a busy July 4, responding to a total of 50 calls. The breakdown is as follows from CKFR:

1 Structure Fire - Commercial: A firework landed on an apartment balcony.

2 Structure Fires - Residential: One on Freeport (described above) and another in Seabeck, where a firework started a brushfire and damaged the side of a home.

1 Vehicle Fire

1 CPR

5 Brush Fires: All fireworks-related and self-reported by the people who started them.

17 Medical calls

23 Miscellaneous calls, including Fire Out, Service, Appliance Fire, and more.

To the east, Pierce County reports hundreds of calls that firefighters and other emergency personnel responded to from the morning of July 4 to 8 a.m. on July 5.

