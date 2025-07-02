'Scar on my heart:' Manuel Ellis family speaks out after $6 million settlement with Tacoma

The Brief Tacoma settled for $6 million with Manuel Ellis's family in a wrongful death lawsuit after his fatal encounter with police. Officers involved were acquitted of charges and received $500,000 to leave the department, sparking family outrage. The family plans to honor Ellis through community projects and legislative efforts to prevent future incidents.



The city of Tacoma has reached a $6 million settlement with the family of Manuel Ellis in a wrongful death lawsuit filed following a fatal encounter Ellis had with police in 2020.

What they're saying:

The family says Ellis was beaten, tased and hot-tied by Tacoma Police officers while he could be heard saying, "I can't breathe sir."

The family also settled with Pierce County for $4 million back in 2022, bringing the total settlement money in the case to around $10 million.

Meantime, the officers were acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges following a three-month trial.

"Manny was the glue, he held this family together," said Marcia Carter Patterson, Manuel's mom.

Marcia decorates her son's graveside for every holiday, including the Fourth of July.

"I like to show it because it’s all I’ve got right there. This is it, Manuel Elijah Ellis, this is all I have," she said, showing a picture of his grave site on her phone.

"Watching her go to the cemetery and decorate his grave has just been heartbreaking," said Matthew Ellis, Manuel’s brother.

Marcia says the holidays were his time to shine.

"The party is ready to start when he arrived," she said.

However, the events of March 3, 2020 changed everything.

"He was approached, thrown to the ground, beaten, choked, tased, hog-tied. After he said ‘I can’t breathe sir’, a spit mask was put on his head, and they watched him take his last breath," said James Bible, the family's attorney.

The officers who were acquitted in Ellis' death were later given $500,000 to leave the department, something the family has taken issue with.

"There’s no justice. So, we are just not happy about it," said Matthew Ellis, Manuel’s brother.

"There could have been more actions surrounding my brother showing good faith not only to my family but the community as well," said Monet Carter-Nixon, Manuel’s sister.

Meantime, attorney James Bible says it's been a long journey to get to the $6 million settlement with Tacoma.

"At no point would I say this family had what I would describe as peace and, sadly, I can’t claim that they have peace now," said Bible.

Despite closing a legal chapter in their lives, the family says they will always carry this great loss in their hearts, including into the upcoming holiday.

"Money will never ever be enough to bring my son back," said Marcia. "The doctor has told me I have a scar, maybe, on my heart. Yes, I have a scar from my son not being here this Fourth of July."

Now, the family is hoping to keep Manny's name alive through community projects like the mural painted of him in Tacoma and through legislative changes.

His mom says she'd like to see a garden planted in his name and a street named after him.

She says the family would also like to work with non-profits to make sure something like this doesn't happen again. His sister is also going to law school in order to one day help advocate for others.

"There is more work to be done to help our black youth. So we would like to make a foundation for our son and for his name to continue on and to let people know about the work Mr. Bible and his team have done, and it’s not in vain," said Marcia.

The Source: Information in this story came from the family of Manuel Ellis, attorney James Bible and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

