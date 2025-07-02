Toddler's death investigated as homicide in Mason County

The Brief A 17-month-old girl died July 1 near Catfish Lake Lane. Authorities are treating the case as a homicide, with a suspect in custody. An autopsy is scheduled for July 3 to determine the official cause of death.



The Mason County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a 17 month old, which happened July 1 near Catfish Lake Lane.

According to the Mason County Sheriff's Office, the case is being treated as a homicide.

Coroner Jaime Taylor said in a press release that the official cause and manner of death will be determined after an autopsy scheduled for Thursday, July 3.

(Mason County Sheriff's Office)

"This is an incredibly difficult and emotional investigation," Taylor said. "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to (the) family and everyone affected by this heartbreaking loss."

The Mason County Sheriff's Office reported on its Facebook page that a suspect remains in custody in connection with the case. The sheriff's office extended its condolences to the child's family.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle doctor stole meds from infant patients, worked under influence

New evidence links Travis Decker to WA crime scene

Microsoft announces another mass layoff impacting 9,000 workers

Car hits pedestrian, power pole in Tacoma; suspected DUI driver arersted

Everything to know about WA laws going into effect July 1

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.