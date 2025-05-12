Multi-car crash outside Belfair Elementary causes long traffic delays

The Belfair community will experience long traffic backups Monday afternoon following a multi-car crash outside an elementary school in Mason County.

One car reportedly swerved into a middle lane, striking two other cars. One of those hit was a Kitsap County Sheriff vehicle, according to Washington State Patrol.

The car then continued, flipping several times before landing in the school parking lot and hitting parked cars, said Trooper Katherine Weatherwax.

Belfair Elementary crash

The incident happened in front of the Belfair Elementary school around noon. One car can be seen on its side off the roadway.

The school's release schedule for students has not been impacted by the crash, according to Trooper Weatherwax.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Patrol.

