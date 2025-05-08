The Brief The 564 area code will overlay Seattle’s existing 206 area code starting June 10, to provide more available phone numbers. Existing phone numbers will not change, and 10-digit dialing will continue to be required for all local calls. New customers may receive a 564 area code when activating new phone lines or services within the 206 region.



Starting June 10, the 564 area code will be introduced as an overlay to the existing 206 region, which covers much of the Seattle metro area.

The change, approved by the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC), is being implemented to ensure a continuing supply of phone numbers in the region.

The 206 area code currently serves cities and communities including Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Burien, Shoreline, Mercer Island, Lake Forest Park, Vashon Island, White Center, and parts of Des Moines.

Under the overlay, the new 564 area code will not replace the existing 206 numbers. Instead, new phone numbers assigned in the region may come with the 564 area code. This means some customers who request new service or an additional line could receive a 564 number starting June 10.

The 564 area code is not new to Washington. It was introduced in 2017 as an overlay for the 360 area code, which covers areas outside the Seattle metro region. Now, it will expand to include the geographic area served by 206.

What is an area code overlay?

An area code overlay adds a new area code to the same geographic region as an existing one. Unlike a split, where existing numbers might change, an overlay preserves current numbers. No one with a 206 number will be required to change their number.

Because 10-digit dialing (area code + phone number) is already mandatory for local calls in the region, no changes to dialing habits will be necessary.

What will change with the 564 area code overlay?

Beginning June 10, anyone assigned a new number in the 206 region may receive the 564 area code instead. Residents and businesses should be aware of the following:

Continue dialing 10 digits for all local calls, including those within the same area code.

Make sure any devices or systems that use stored telephone numbers are set to dial 10-digit numbers. This includes fax machines, speed dialers, security systems, call forwarding settings, contact lists and more.

Review and update items that display your phone number, including business cards, websites, email signatures, ID tags, checks and marketing materials, to ensure they include the full 10-digit number.

What will stay the same with the 564 area code overlay?

Your current phone number and area code will not change. The cost of calls, coverage areas and services will also remain the same.

Local calls remain local, even between 206 and 564 numbers.

Dialing 911, 988 and other three-digit service codes (such as 211 or 311) will not be affected.

Is Seattle running out of available 206 phone numbers?

The North American Numbering Plan Administrator projects that the 206 area code will run out of available numbers by the end of 2025.

The UTC approved the overlay to prepare for the growing demand, which has been driven by population growth and the increasing number of mobile devices.

Although the UTC originally anticipated needing a new area code back in 2000, conservation measures delayed the need for expansion. By 2017, 564 was designated to overlay the 360 area code. Its expansion into 206 marks the next phase in managing number availability statewide.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC).

