Dozens arrested after protests escalate at University of Washington in Seattle

About 30 people were arrested after protests escalated Monday night at the University of Washington.

The university released a statement Tuesday morning condemning illegal activity and an antisemitic statement issued by a "suspended student group", though it did not name the group.

The other side:

The group ‘Super UW’ – Students United for Palestinian Equality and Return – posted on Instagram claiming the protest was in opposition to a newly funded building by Boeing. The group said it was demanding the university cut ties with Boeing and repurpose the building.

What they're saying:

The university said protesters created a dangerous environment around the new Interdisciplinary Engineering Building, prompting a law enforcement response. Protesters, many with covered faces, reportedly blocked access to two streets near the building, including entrances and exits.

Campus police began clearing the area at about 10:30 p.m. and entered the building roughly 30 minutes later.

The university said about 30 individuals were arrested for occupying the building, with charges including trespassing, property destruction and disorderly conduct.

(Cam Higby via Storyful)

What we don't know:

UW has not confirmed whether the group included enrolled students, but said any students identified will be referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle, and a press release by the University of Washington.

