2 new trails connect Redmond transit station to King County park

The Brief King County announces the opening of two new trails to improve access to recreation. They will connect a Redmond transit station to Marymoor Park. The scenic trails will support bike access.



King County Parks is aiming to improve community experience to Sound Transit's light rail system with new trails.

The Marymoor Station Trail will give people a direct path from the light rail station to King County's largest park.

Trail connections via King County

"We're excited to have people and families take light rail and trails to enjoy healthy recreation and fun events at Marymoor Park starting this summer," said King County Parks Director Warren Jimenez.

Additionally, the new Bear Creek Trail Bridge will offer a quieter and safer connection between East Lake Sammamish Trail and Redmond Central Connector Trail.

Why you should care:

The two new trail connections eliminate a 0.7-mile detour that crossed 11 lanes of traffic. People and families can now cross on dedicated safe trails between the transit station and recreation areas.

Bear Creek Bridge opening May, 5 2025.

The project was funded through a voter-approved, six-year tax levy. The same levy will be up for a vote to renew for another six years.

What they're saying:

"We’re making it easier and safer to take light rail and explore King County’s largest park and our growing network of regional trails," said King County Executive Shannon Braddock. "Our new trails not only provide scenic bike routes for commuters—they also make it possible to enjoy athletic fields, outdoor movies, and live music without the hassle of traffic or the cost of parking."

The Source: Information in this story came from the King County website.

