Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell signs executive order speeding up light rail expansion

The Brief Bruce Harrell is making moves to speed up the development of light rail service in the Seattle metro area. A new executive order he signed Friday will prioritize communication between the city and transit authorities to increase delivery speed. The Ballard and West Seattle neighborhood expansions are top of list.



On Friday, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell signed an executive order to speed up the delivery of light rail service to two Seattle neighborhoods.

The order includes four initiatives to finish what is currently the largest transit expansion happening in the United States. When completed, the Sound Transit light rail service will connect to Ballard and West Seattle.

Here are the initiatives, as stated, in today's order. Keep reading for more quotes and details about what comes next.

Organization – The City will establish the Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects & Sound Transit, expanding the work of this office to include Sound Transit under Director Angela Brady. This office has a strong track record of working with agencies and communities to deliver major transformative projects in Seattle.

Permitting – The Mayor’s Office will lead the development of and transmit to the City Council legislation to streamline the permit process for this major project. To speed up light rail delivery, the City will consider land use code changes, formal adoption of ST3 projects, and supportive property transactions.

Resources – With Sound Transit 3 being a major infrastructure project, staffing is critical for timely delivery and regulatory compliance. Budgets of $5.2 million in 2025 and $6.8 million in 2026 will fund up to 50 additional staff across City departments to support design, permitting, construction, and station area planning.

Rider Experience – The expanded Office of the Waterfront, Civic Projects & Sound Transit will create a four-year work plan to ensure a safe and excellent transit experience. This includes station design, access improvements, safety enhancements, and equitable transit-oriented development to build connected communities.

By the numbers:

The Ballard Link Extension will add the following, upon estimated completion in 2039:

7.7 miles of light rail connecting Downtown Seattle to Ballard.

Nine new stations.

A second downtown transit tunnel.

A Salmon Bay crossing.

The West Seattle Link Extension will add the following, upon estimated completion in 2032:

4.1 miles of light rail from Downtown Seattle to West Seattle

Four new stations.

A bridge over the Duwamish River.

Additionally, an infill station at South Graham Street will add one new station on the existing 1-Line, projected to open by 2031.

Related article

What they're saying:

"Sound Transit is a once-in-a-generation investment in our future, but we can’t wait generations for it to be completed. This order is focused on making sure the City is doing everything it can to speed up light rail delivery, supporting the transformation of regional mobility and expansion of access to housing, jobs, and other destinations for Seattle and our entire region," said Mayor Harrell.

The Sound Transit Interim CEO Goran Sparrman responded to Friday's signing.

"We applaud Mayor Harrell for demonstrating the City of Seattle’s commitment to working closely with us to deliver the West Seattle and Ballard Link Extension projects affordably and effectively," said Sound Transit Interim CEO Goran Sparrman.

"A successful Sound Transit expansion is key to building a more connected and sustainable One Seattle, and this Executive Order helps fulfill that promise," Harrell continued.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the City of Seattle.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Multiple pot shop smash and grabs shut down Seattle street, cause gas leak

‘You steal for a living’: Everett antique store confronts accused serial shoplifters

Trump Administration's federal layoffs close popular WA trails

2 bills aimed at improving community safety in WA advance

Pirate plunders boat motors from Gig Harbor, WA marina

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.