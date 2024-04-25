Sound Transit meeting targets light rail expansion to West Seattle

Sound Transit officials are expected to meet Thursday afternoon to discuss plans to bring a new light rail to West Seattle.

There is still a lot of uncertainty in the Delridge neighborhood because the light rail extension could force a group of businesses out of the way. That’s why Sound Transit is holding another meeting at 1:30 p.m. to discuss upcoming projects and allow public comment.

Sound Transit reports being in the process of identifying potentially impacted property owners. While a limited number of early acquisitions may occur, most property acquisitions necessary for the project will not commence until later this year, and it could take up to two years for a decision to be finalized.

Sound Transit has offered $50,000 in relocation assistance, but business owners say it is not enough.

"Unfortunately, it could be a million dollars to relocate Ounces," said Laurel Trujillo, owner of Ounces Taproom. "It looks like the relocation package that we would actually be offered by Sound Transit is fairly minimal. So, 50 grand, we get from Sound Transit, and it costs a million to relocate the business. You can kind of do the math there and that’s a lot of money that we don’t have."

During last month’s meeting, some Sound Transit board members expressed concerns about moving forward without a concrete plan.

A King County councilmember also fought for the businesses, calling for the proposed station to shift 100 feet and to better use surface streets and parking lots.

Business owners tell FOX 13 they won’t have access to any relocation funds until Sound Transit gives the green light for the project and plans – leaving a lot of these businesses in limbo until then.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.