Woman with dementia missing from Auburn area

Published  May 12, 2024 11:41am PDT
SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) activated a second SILVER Alert this weekend after a 68-year-old woman with dementia went missing in the Auburn area.

Law enforcement is looking for 68-year-old Marciana Gutierrez-Gonzalez, who was last seen at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say Gutierrez-Gonzalez left her home on foot to an unknown destination. Washington State Patrol did not give an exact address.

Gutierrez-Gonzalez is 5'4", 150 pounds, with dyed red hair and brown eyes. It's unknown what clothes she's currently wearing and there is no associated vehicle.

If you see Gutierrez-Gonzalez, please call 911.

WSP is also searching for 79-year-old Jonette Barron, who went missing from the West Seattle area on Saturday and has dementia as well.

