1 killed in motorcycle v. pickup crash in Arlington

One person has died and another was taken to a local hospital after a motorcycle and pickup truck crashed in Arlington on Friday evening.

The crash occurred on 252nd Street NE at 50th Ave. NE in Arlington, a few streets away from the Angel of the Winds Casino Resort.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. A pickup truck and motorcycle were involved.

It's unclear which driver was killed, but it's assumed it was the motorcyclist.

The other driver was sent to Cascade Hospital.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

