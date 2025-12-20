Gov. Ferguson, local leaders update WA residents on flooding response

The Brief Multiple leaders and elected officials gathered on Saturday to talk about how flooding is impacting Washington. Unprecedented stress on the state's levee system remains a top concern for government officials. Ahead of incoming storm systems, there are more preparations underway to respond to potential levee failures.



Multiple local, regional and state leaders gathered Saturday to update the public on ongoing flood risks and response efforts to communities across western Washington. Many of them cited the historic nature of the sustained flooding conditions.

After opening remarks with a tribute to 29-year-old Washington State Trooper Tara-Marysa Guting, who was killed in the line of duty last night, Governor Bob Ferguson addressed the state's ongoing flooding response.

What they're saying:

"The natural disaster our state is going through is a historic event…there has been historic stress on our levee infrastructure system," the governor said around 1:30 p.m.

With another atmospheric river in the forecast for Dec. 28, state and local partners are hoping to have enough time to further assess the weakest levees and assign additional resources to protect them before another significant rain event sweeps into the region.

Right now, the governor has authorized National Guard members to act as 24/7 spotters for our state's stressed levees. He thanked the servicemembers in advance for giving up their holidays to provide this critical service.

Gov. Bob Ferguson joined by regional leaders at the Kent Armory to talk about response efforts to atmospheric river flooding across western Washington in December 2025

Colonel Kathryn P. Sanborn U.S. Army Corps of Engineers speaks

The colonel says there have been 11 levees identified as needing immediate attention due to damage or breaches in various flooded areas following back-to-back atmospheric rivers.

With crews on those levees, she updated the public with the work of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Their work at the dams upstream have kept back an additional five feet of floodwater form making its way down to the Auburn area, for example. She says this would have breached most of the levees there.

King County Executive Girmay Zahilay updates public on flood response

"King County and our state have been experiencing a significant natural disaster upending their lives" Zahilay said on Dec. 20.

The King County executive says the levees have never before seen saturation like this, especially for the prolonged timeframe that they have been pushed to such levels amid flooding conditions.

What's next:

Right now, he says the flood patrol is monitoring areas across western Washington, especially along the Green, White and Cedar rivers, for potential risks to the public.

The state is providing swift water rescue teams and significant flood prevention material like sand bags and rocks, according to Zahilay. He continued, said the levee breach in Pacific is still receiving attention and additional resources, as well.

Downed trees, flooding and landslides still remain a risk and multiple law enforcement agencies are reportedly working with local and regional partners to make preparations to have emergency responses ready.

"We are urging residents to remain cautious," the executive said, urging the public to remember that the situation is still dynamic with infrastructure and weather conditions remaining unpredictable.

Governor Ferguson followed, saying the full extent of the conditions of the levee system in Washington cannot be assessed until water levels return to normal, which is still several or many days out from happening.

