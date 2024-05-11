SILVER Alert activated for woman missing out of West Seattle

Local law enforcement has activated a SILVER Alert for a woman with dementia who went missing in the West Seattle area.

Seattle Police and Washington State Patrol are looking for 79-year-old Jonette Barron, who was last seen Saturday at 10:40 a.m. near the Jefferson Square shopping mall, located at 42nd Ave. SW and SW Alaska Street.

Barron is white, 5'1", 125 pounds, with brown/gray hair and brown eyes. Police say she has a thin build, and it's unknown what clothing she's wearing.

Barron also does not have access to a vehicle.

If you see Barron, please call 911.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

2 more Bob Fergusons file to be on WA ballot last-minute

Man shot in leg in Chinatown-International District

Family remembers baby killed in Magnolia: 'His smile was contagious'

13-year-old dies of possible overdose in Spanaway

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.