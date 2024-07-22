Police investigate deadly crash in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood

Police launched a vehicular homicide investigation after a man was killed in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood on Monday morning.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) announced the investigation on social media at around 5:41 a.m. Authorities asked the community to avoid the area near the corner of NE 125th St. and 30th Ave. NE.

According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), crews were dispatched to the area following reports of a man down on the road.

Crews arrived and performed life-saving measures on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

SFD investigators believe the victim was struck and killed by a car.

The SPD will lead the investigation. Further details are limited at this time.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Tacoma arsons on the rise, police increasing patrols

Bellevue man attacked with machete

120 mph WA police chase ends with motorcycle crash, arrest

Suspect arrested in Kent shooting that killed 13-year-old boy

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.