Tacoma Police say they are upping their patrols after an increasing trend of suspected arson fires in the city.

The latest fire, discovered at 6:45 a.m. on Saturday morning, was determined to be intentionally set by a currently-unknown person caught on surveillance footage.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ via Tacoma Police Department

Now, police are asking area residents for help identifying the person shown behind the business immediately before the fire broke out in the 600 block of East 26th Street.

TPD released a statement Saturday confirming they would begin staffing emphasis patrols throughout the city.

"The safety and security of community members and businesses in Tacoma are of paramount concern to the Tacoma Police Department. The emphasis patrols will focus on the individual or individuals involved in the recent rash of arsons that have damaged property, and had the potential to endanger lives, as well as prevent any further incidents," Tacoma Police said.

Anyone with information that may lead to the identification of the person or persons responsible for these fires is asked to contact Tacoma Police or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers using the P3tips app or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

This fire comes days after a string of intentionally-set fires broke out across Pierce County, with six different fires sparking just hours apart.

