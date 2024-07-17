Tacoma Police seek suspected arsonist in multiple Pierce County fires

Tacoma Police are asking for the public's help in finding whoever is responsible for a string of fires across Pierce County earlier this week.

"These fires were intentionally set," Tacoma Fire Department spokesperson Chelsea Shepherd told FOX 13 News.

The first of the fires started at around 1:30 a.m. Tacoma's police and fire department responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Dock St. Officials said the fire resulted in a total loss of the structure.

"We got as close as we could and were just in awe," said onlooker Patricia Riddick. "It was just a sad loss."

The fire also destroyed the "EMPATHY" mural that was a photo backdrop for the city.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ (Desiree Berry)

Hours later, police said three more fires were set along Puyallup Ave., followed by two more fires in Fife. Tacoma police said they believe all the incidents are connected, with no reported loss of life.

"We have to respond to fires and calls no matter the cause," said Shepherd. "If we’re busy, fighting an intentionall-set fire, we’re taking resources away, and we’re slowing down our response to other incidents."

The arson spree put people in danger, said onlooker Desiree Berry.

"We saw the Dock Street fire," she said. "The flames were huge. I was concerned for the first responders and the boats in the marina."

"Those fires could have easily spread," said Chris Berry. "But sadly, I’m not surprised that it’s arson, given some of the people who live here."

Berry is referring to nearby homeless encampments that he told FOX 13 News have been a problem in the past. It’s unclear if anyone from the camps were involved in the weekend fires.

The TPD's Arson Unit is asking for the public's assistance and urging community members and business owners in the neighborhood surrounding the fires to review footage of their surveillance systems for suspicious activity.

Tacoma Police asks anyone with information that could lead to the identification of the person or people responsible for the fires to contact the TPD or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers using the P3tips app or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

