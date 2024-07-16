Worker falls 60 feet after equipment tips over in Everett, self-rescues

A construction worker fell 60 feet into water after his equipment tipped over near I-5 in Everett, but was still somehow able to escape mostly unscathed.

According to the Everett Fire Department, first responders were dispatched to the area underneath the I-5 and State Route 529 interchange to reports of an equipment accident.

Two workers were inside the construction equipment, described as a cherry-picker bucket, when it suddenly fell at around 6:51 p.m. on Tuesday.

Everett FD says one of the workers fell 60 feet into the water below. Despite the steep drop, the worker was able to swim back to shore and appeared to be uninjured.

The other worker was also able to self-rescue, and both were accounted for back on land within about five minutes.

One of the workers was transported to an area hospital for evaluation despite not appearing to have any major injuries. Both workers are expected to make a full recovery.

Multiple lanes of northbound I-5 were blocked as first responders cleared the construction equipment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

The House That Griffey Built: Celebrating 25 years of Seattle's T-Mobile Park

Snohomish County woman charged with manslaughter in child's fentanyl death

WA mayor suggests Trump faked own assassination attempt: ‘We will never know if it was staged’

Woman arrested for shooting inside Showbox SoDo

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.