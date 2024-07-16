The House That Griffey Built: Celebrating 25 years of Seattle's T-Mobile Park

This week marks the 25th anniversary of T-Mobile Park.

To commemorate this milestone, the Seattle Mariners delved into their archives, unearthing memorabilia from their inaugural game and the original ballpark blueprints. Rick Rizzs, the iconic voice of the Mariners, sifted through these pieces of baseball history with FOX 13 News.

Farewell to the Kingdome

"We were entombed in a concrete bowl for years," Rizzs said. "Generations of fans never saw a game outside on real grass under blue skies."

Rizzs says the multi-purpose stadium served its purpose, but was not designed with baseball fans in mind, eager to enjoy a game in the more pleasant weeks of late spring, summer and early fall.

"During the Kingdome days, on a beautiful summer day, Dave Niehaus and I would go to the 200 level," Rizzs recalled. "We'd look out at Mt. Rainier and go, 'Wow, wouldn’t it be nice to play outside today.'

The Kingdome was demolished on March 26, 2000, to make way for what is now Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. (Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI))

The 'Refuse to Lose' Team of '95 revives spirits

The transition from the outdated Kingdome was not without its challenges. The initial vote to raise taxes to fund a new ballpark failed by a mere thousand votes.

This came as a disappointment to baseball fans, but the Mariners' 1995 season was a turning point. Ken Griffey, Jr. and his teammates reignited hope with an electric playoff run. Rizzs says without that team’s success, the M’s would not be here.

"They’d be the Tampa Bay Mariners," he remarked.

Ardent fans rallying behind the ‘95 squad used the slogan, ‘Refuse to Lose,’ in protests to catch the attention of local officials. Together, franchise executives and state leaders cobbled together enough tax revenue to bankroll the new ballpark.

Recalling a conversation with former U.S. Senator Slade Gordon, Rizzs shared, "He said it was a blessing in disguise that the vote failed because, had it passed, there wouldn’t have been enough money to build this ballpark."

Ken Griffey Jr.'s sprint from first to home on Edgar Martinez's double remains the greatest moment in Seattle Mariners history. The thrilling play clinched Game 5 of the 1995 American League Division Series over the Yankees, shattering decibel levels (Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI)) Expand

Architectural innovations

"Before they put a shovel in the ground, they went to all the parks in baseball," said Rizzs. "‘What can we do to build our park to make it our park, to make it unique?’"

According to Rizzs, the open-concourse concept was inspired by Coors Field, built a few years earlier.

The ballpark's innovative indoor-outdoor design provided fans with the best of both worlds.

"The most incredible feature of our ballpark is the retractable roof. To be able to stack it over the train tracks and open it up and have the sunshine pouring in," Rizzs marveled. "This is the best umbrella ever invented."

Crews broke ground in 1997. The project took 27 months to complete.

Building a legacy: 25 years later

The Mariners opened the doors to what was Safeco Field on July 15, 1999. Legendary broadcaster Dave Niehaus, dressed in a tuxedo, was surprised by the honor of throwing out the first pitch. Despite a 3-2 loss to the San Diego Padres, the day is celebrated as the dawn of a new era.

Today, T-Mobile Park draws an average of 30,000 fans per game.

"Their success on the field is directly related to what this person is doing right here," Rizzs said. "They lift up the players, get them going, and it’s a great marriage."

The Mariners are set to further enhance T-Mobile Park, with $600 million earmarked for improvements to the area that was once a dusty lot south of the Kingdome. Rizzs recalls standing on that lot where there was nothing more than a nail marking what would become home plate.

"I saw a ballpark and a place for our players and our fans to see the game of baseball in the way God meant it to be played," mused Rizzs. "Outside, real grass, blue skies, feel the wind, smell the salt water coming off Elliott Bay."

The Seattle Mariners inaugural game commemorative card from July 15, 1999, at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash. (Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI))

