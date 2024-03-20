The Seattle Mariners' Opening Day is about a week away and the team revealed their new food and drinks that will be available at the ballpark for the 2024 season.

Some of the new menu items include new ice cream flavors from Salt & Straw, Crab Pizza at MOTO Pizza, a Birria Torta and Mini Chimichangas at Edgar's Cantina, 10-inch churro on the Value Menu and more.

"Coming off an especially busy year at T-Mobile Park in 2023, we took the offseason to reflect on what did particularly well, and what new items we think fans would be excited about to build on that electric momentum and further evolve the best-in-class hospitality experience here," said Sodexo Live! District Manager Meagan Murray. "Each year, we aim to grow our offerings in unique and creative ways, while still providing that authentic Mariners gameday experience with reimagined takes on our classics, like the new Ultimate Seattle Dog, and additions to our popular Value Menu. We can’t wait for fans to dig into this new lineup!"

Heading to T-Mobile Park for the first time this season? Or wanting to try something new? Here's a guide for the new menu items (and where) you can find at the ballpark this season:

Tamari Bar

Located in Section 133.

Founded in Seattle in 2014, Tamari Bar disseminates Japanese culture, food and people through its authentic dining experience,

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Tamari Bar Lineup (Seattle Mariners)

Featured dishes include Area 206 Curry Rice, Katsu Curry Rice, Curry Donuts Dip and Fresh Ginger Ale.

The Walk-Off Market

Located in Sections 126, 141 and now a third location in 105. Walk-Off Brew is located in Sections 186 and 341.

The Walk-Off Market is th perfect choice for blending speed of service with quality dishes and drinks for on-the-go fans. New highlights this year include: The Double MitchWich, Meatball Sub and Shrimp Cocktail:

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Meatball Sub (Seattle Mariners)

At Walk-Off Brews, fans ages 21+ can find a wide variety of alcoholic beverages, including value beer options, new craft options from Sierra Nevada and pFriem Brewing, as well as grab-and-go snacks and non-alcoholic drinks.

Salt & Straw

Located in Section 152.

Salt and Straw will bring two new flavors: T-Mobile Park special Wild-Forged Berry Slab Pie and vegan Strawberry Coconut Water Sherbet.

Salt & Straw’s Wild-Forged Berry Slab Pie Ice Cream (Seattle Mariners)

Marination

Located in the T-Mobile ‘Pen.

Marination is back with new dishes like Tofu Tots (crispy fried tofu, adobo seasoning, cilantro, scallions, and jalapeno ranch dip), Tater Tots (tater tots sprinkled with a special blend of seasonings), Frosé Slushies – a T-Mobile Park first – and a non-alcoholic pineapple coconut slushie option.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Marination Frose Slushie (Seattle Mariners)

MOTO Pizza

Located in Section 314.

Seattle-based MOTO Pizza is adding its popular Crab Pizza (fresh Dungeness crab, splash of warm butter, dill, thyme, and parmesan finished with a "liquid sunshine" mix of fresh squeezed lemon and herbs on a century-old sourdough starter) to the menu this year. This pizza topping was available at some of the special events at the ballpark last year. Returning flavors include Mr. Pig, Root Pizza, Kissd and Pepperoni.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ MOTO Kissd Pizza (Seattle Mariners)

Holy Smoke BBQ

T-Mobile Park will have new BBQ dishes smoked right inside the ballpark. New items include, BBQ Pork Belly Sliders and House Smoked Pork Ribs (on-site smoked pork ribs served with signature BBQ sauce) – both are also available at the Walk-Off Market in section 105.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ House Smoked Pork Ribs (Seattle Mariners)

Edgar’s Cantina

Some of the new dishes Edgar’s Cantina, include Birria Torta, Shrimp Quesadilla , Tacos del Barrio, and Mini Chimichangas.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Tacos Del Barrio (Seattle Mariners)

Ballard Pizza

Located in Terrace Club Section 241, in the T-Mobile 'Pen and Section 132.

Local Chef Ethan Stowell’s Ballard Pizza returns to the T-Mobile Park and new this season includes the King Pizza (mini rigatoni pasta, marjoram, chili flakes, tomato, mozzarella, pecorino and parmesan) and the return of How to Wolf a Cookie – a play on words from one of his first restaurants, How to Cook a Wolf.

How to Wolf a Cookie (Seattle Mariners)

(Chick Chick Boom)

Located in Section 106.

This playful all emoji food stand is back with a new Chick Chick Boom sandwich (crispy chicken cutlet served with dill pickles and Boom Boom sauce on a fresh brioche bun).

Hempler’s Sausage

Two hearty new dishes can be found at Hempler’s Sausage carts.

The Ultimate Seattle Dog (footlong frank loaded with cream cheese, caramelized onions, bacon and jalapenos on a freshly baked roll) is located at Sections 132, 142 and 329 and the Smokin’ Hot Cheddar Bratwurst (smokin’ hot bratwurst with jalapeno and a kick of cayenne) at Sections 132, 136 and 142.

Ultimate Seattle Dog (Seattle Mariners)

Mister Softee

Located in Sections 106, 118, 185, 214, 329 and 340.

Fans can find classic ice cream flavors, including vanilla, chocolate, and swirl soft serve, as well as milkshakes available in chocolate swirl, strawberry, peach twist, classic cherry, blue raspberry, and caramel.

Value Menu

The popular Value Menu returns throughout the ballpark in 2024 with new items like the 10-inch churro, Sweet Street’s Chewy Marshmallow Bar and their Sandy’s Amazing Chocolate Chunk Cookie, plus Van Holten’s Big Papa Jumbo Pickle. The menu will also continue to offer popular options from last year such as popcorn, Hempler’s hotdogs, nachos, ice cream sandwiches, Coca-Cola fountain soft drinks, and more.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Churro (Seattle Mariners)

Value Beers

The Value Beers program continues with various local and national brands offered.

Value Beers (Seattle Mariners)

There will be 10 beers varieties, including products from Molson Coors, will be available at various locations around the ballpark priced at $4.50 and $5.50, and $6.50 for premium cans. Plus, new Browne Family Vineyards wines from the Columbia Valley.

The Mariners start the regular season at home against the Boston Red Sox on March 28. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.