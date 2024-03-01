Seattle Mariners: Injuries and Opening Day lineup projections

With several weeks of Spring Training to go, the Seattle Mariners are testing to see how their new roster pans out while navigating the developments that come along the way.

When is Mariners opening day?

Though Opening Day isn't until March 28, the M's have already gotten hit with some bad news. Right-hand reliever Matt Brash could potentially miss the entire season with an elbow injury, according to recent reports.

However, other reports state there's no structural damage to Brash's elbow, bringing some hope to fans on a quick recovery for the reliever.

What are the Mariners' injuries?

Gregory Santos, another right-hand pitcher the Mariners secured this offseason, may also not be 100% by Opening Day, as he's still recovering from a lat injury.

Despite these injuries bringing some blows to the bullpen, there are still some new additions to look forward to.

Rightfielder Mitch Haniger is back in Seattle after spending a season in San Francisco, having homered in his first Spring Training at-bat this year.

Even the minor-leagers are looking promising, with shortstop and second baseman Cole Young crushing one in his first Spring Training homer.

What is the Mariners opening day lineup?

So far, the Opening Day lineup looks like:

Julio Rodriguez (CF)

J.P. Crawford (SS)

Ty France (1B)

Jorge Polanco (2B)

Cal Raleigh (C)

Mitch Haniger (RF)

Mitch Garver (DH)

Josh Rojas (3B)

Luke Raley (LF)

Third baseman Luis Urias is projected to be on the injured list for Opening Day.

What is the Mariners 2024 schedule?

