On Tuesday, Interim Seattle Police Chief Sue Rahr headed to the city council's public safety committee for the first time in her new position to give a wide-ranging update on public safety following her first 60 days at the helm of the Seattle Police Department.

Throughout the presentation, the interim chief laid out several data points to sum up her first 60 days, including the following graphic which shows there have been more shots fired year-to-date in 2024 than in the previous two years. There were 308 shots heard by witnesses, or cases found, 86 which led to a shooting with injury and a total of 17 fatal shootings.

However, the year-to-date homicide count (at the time of release) was the lowest (28) in 2024 compared to 2023 (35) and 2022 (29), according to the Seattle Police Department. They also note that for this year, 14 of the victims were Black or African American (50%), 11 were white (40%), 1 was Asian (3%) and two were unknown, representing 7% of the deaths.

Seattle Police Graphic-Homicides YTD 2022-2024

The department continued, saying in the past week they have arrested six people related to three different shootings. As part of related search warrants into those cases, the department recovered nine firearms with possible arrests still forthcoming.

As for staffing, the department trails behind their earlier goals--calling the situation a "crisis."

While Seattle Police had set out to hire 65 officers in the second quarter, the actual number has landed at just 21 hires. A graph shows a previous high of 1,339 fully trained officers in early 2020. Since then, the department has steadily decreased. Right now, they report 979 fully trained officers.

Seattle Police staffing Q2 2024

What's next?

The interim chief painted a picture of optimism for Seattle, citing coordination with the Mayor's Office and City departments in their criminal justice efforts.

