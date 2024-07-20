Law enforcement in Thurston County have released details about a high-speed motorcycle chase that happened east of Lacey.

Early Friday morning, deputies say they attempted a traffic stop on a motorcyclist going 80 mph in a 50 mph zone when the driver started to speed off.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, the suspect fled through east Lacey at the start of the chase, eventually making their way north on Meridian Road at a reported 120 mph.

Unable to negotiate a 90-degree turn at high speed, the motorcyclist nearly crashed into a ditch and was blocked from returning back onto the roadway by officers.

The sheriff's office says deputies were able to cut the driver off a second time before they reentered the roadway through a neighborhood entrance.

Eventually, the driver fell off and surrendered.

Authorities in the area say a ticket for speeding 30 mph over the limit would normally be $298, however the elevated circumstances of this traffic stop led to jailing and impounding the driver's motorcycle.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

'Wicked' returns to Seattle's Paramount Theatre; tickets go on sale in July

Top things to do in Seattle this weekend: July 19-21

Western WA construction projects to impact I-90 traffic next week

Global tech outage halts flights, jeopardizes Seattle cruise departures

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.