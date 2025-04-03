Fear and heartbreak: Families react to mass immigration arrests in Washington

The Brief The families of the 37 men detained by ICE agents at a Bellingham roofing company this week are calling for accountability, saying the owner had employed them for years. Loved ones were in tears as a bus left the worksite, with the detained men now being held at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma.



The loved ones of 37 men detained by federal immigration agents at a roofing company in Bellingham are calling for answers — and for accountability from the company they say employed them for years.

On Wednesday morning, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), alongside U.S. Border Patrol and Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations, executed a federal search warrant at Mount Baker Roofing. ICE confirmed 37 men were "administratively arrested" for allegedly using fraudulent documents or misrepresenting their immigration status to obtain work.

As two ICE buses left the worksite, families collapsed in tears, capturing the moment on camera while calling out to detained loved ones.

"My aunt didn’t even know that her husband was gone, that immigration had gone to Mt. Baker Roofing," Aneli Nunez, who's father and cousin were detained, said. "She said she would’ve just waited for him to come home."

Geovana Perez Juarez, whose nephew was among those arrested, said she witnessed ICE agents detain him outside the company office.

"Me rompen el corazón, no solo por mi sobrino sino por todas las familias." "It breaks my heart, not just for my nephew, Jose Manuel, but for the dozens of families torn apart," Perez Juarez said.

Perez said she missed a call from Jose around 7 a.m. Shortly after, she received a message: "Goodbye Aunt."

"Él me alcanza a gritar ‘Tía, tía,’ y yo sentí... ya iba esposado y pues ya no más el oficial como puchándolo para que ya se subiera al autobús." "He managed to yell at me, ‘Aunt, aunt,’ and I felt… he was already in handcuffs, and then the officer was just kind of pushing him to get on the bus." Juarez said.

Jose Manuel Francisco Juarez, 30, from Michoacán, Mexico, worked at Mount Baker Roofing for four years. His aunt, Perez Juarez says he's the primary provider for his family.

"Es un niño bien bueno y bien trabajado que no merece estar pasando por este este mal rati." "He is such a good boy, a hard worker who doesn’t deserve to be going through this difficult time," Juarez said. "His mother was severely burned many years ago, and he is the sole breadwinner for the family. He left everything behind to come here and support his family—something that is very hard to do in our country."

Other family members described the fear and uncertainty now hanging over their lives.

"Es preocupante también no saber qué va a pasar con él," "It’s also worrisome not knowing what’s going to happen to him," Rosa Isela Orozco Sosa, the wife of Edgar, another man detained, said.

Rosa Isela says she and her husband are awaiting an asylum hearing next week, documents she says they provided to agents. However, she says they questioned their legality.

"El pidió pues que lo deportaran porque lo hicieron firmar muchos papeles." "He asked to be deported because they made him sign a lot of papers," Isela said.

Nuñez Ramirez, whose father had worked at the roofing company for more than 20 years, said their family had tried to prepare emotionally for this moment.

"My father and my family, we had sat down to know the real realization that this could happen some day," Ramirez said.

In the weeks leading up to the raid, some workers had become increasingly anxious. Family members told FOX 13 the company took some precautions.

"Last week, Tuesday, Wednesday, none of them went to work because they suspected ICE was going to show up," Nuñez Ramirez said.

Diocelina Nuñez Hernandez was anxiously waiting to get in contact with her brother and son who were both detained. She says her son's wife is pregnant with their first child.

ICE confirmed the arrests were related to the use of fraudulent documents. Some family members acknowledged that may have been the case — but stressed that the men were simply trying to support their families.

"I did know people who were using false documents," Nuñez Ramirez said. "But to my knowledge, those people are hardworking."

As for the company, Perez Juarez is upset that the owner has not come forward to take responsibility.

"Pienso que es injusto que él tenía que haber dado la cara por todos esos trabajadores que le hacen dinero mucho, mucho dinero." "The company benefited greatly from these workers, and it’s unfair that the owner doesn’t come forward and take some responsibility," Perez Juarez said. "The workers helped the company make a lot of money. It’s unjust that the owner is not stepping up for them."

The 37 men are currently being held at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma.

FOX 13 reached out to Mount Baker Roofing for comment. A company employee initially approached our crew with a statement but backed away after noticing the interaction was being recorded.

According to ICE, the arrests stem from an ongoing criminal investigation into the employment of individuals without legal work authorization. In a statement, the agency said it focuses on "reducing illegal employment, holding employers accountable, and protecting employment opportunities for the country's lawful workforce."

The families of the detained workers are organizing a rally in Bellingham this Saturday at noon to protest the raids and call for an end to the fear and uncertainty.

The Source: Information in this story is from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

