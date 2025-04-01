Everything to know about the Washington State Spring Fair

The Brief The Washington State Spring Fair runs from Apr. 10-13, and Apr. 17-20 this year. Events include monster truck rides, food, live music, face painting, and animal experiences.



Residents and visitors alike will have much to do in Puyallup during the 35th annual Washington Spring Fair's run over two weekends this month.

Dubbed "Washington's biggest celebration of spring," there will be opportunities for people of all ages to enjoy the seasonal event.

WA fair events for children and families

Face painting for kids 12 years and younger.

KidZone is a dedicated space for children to gather together, there will also be training for those who need help with the games.

For the monster truck rides, the cost is $10.

Food options during Spring Fair for residents and visitors include the following:

In addition to classic fair food vendors, there will be BBQ Playoffs as well, which will measure a winner. Attendees can taste dozens of different kinds.

When does the WA state fair begin?

The fair is stretched over two weekends in April. The first is Apr. 1-15 and 17-20.

COST: Early bird specials end on April 4. The prices are free for kids under five, and up to $13 for adults.

More information on buying tickets can be found at the WA Spring Fair ticket page.

Spring Fair entertainment

For 2025, the following performances will rock the stages at the fair for attendees to enjoy:

Adam the Great (Apr. 10-13)

Engage (Apr. 12)

Fiesta Mexicana (Apr. 13)

Kage Dallas Band (Apr. 18)

Kynan Shane (Apr. 11)

NeverHazBeen (Apr. 19)

Raucous (Apr. 10-13)

The Imaginaries (Apr. 17-20)

What is Motorsport Mayhem?

There are several events surrounding what fair organizers are calling an "action packed weekend of metal-crunching chaos."

A 3-day demolition derby will accompany a monster truck show, and free pit parties.

Special days at the fair

Anyone aged 18 and under get in free on the Thursday fair dates, Apr. 10 and Apr. 17.

Friday, Apr. 11 is Military Appreciation Day. All active, reserve, and retired military and National Guard members, and their dependents, get in free with valid military ID.

Free parking is also offered on Thursdays, with general parking in the Gold, Blue, Red and Green lots.

More information on events including animal exhibits, fair rides, and shopping options are available at the Washington Spring Fair website.

