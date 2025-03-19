Seattle police arrest man accused of more than 20 bank robberies

The Brief Seattle police arrested a 42-year-old man suspected of committing over 20 bank robberies across Seattle and King County. The suspect allegedly began his series of robberies in January, using a note to demand money while disguising his appearance. A fingerprint match led to his identification, and he was arrested without incident following surveillance by police units.



What we know:

According to the Seattle Police Departmetn, the arrest happened Monday afternoon, following a coordinated effort by detectives from the Robbery and Gun Violence Reduction Units and North Precinct patrol officers.

The suspect, a 42-year-old man, is believed to have begun his series of robberies in January, targeting 15 banks in Seattle alone. During each incident, he reportedly used a note to demand money while disguising his appearance with a mask and glasses.

A breakthrough in the case came when the Seattle Police Department's Latent Print Unit matched a fingerprint from one of the crime scenes to the suspect. This identification led detectives to his location on March 17.

After several hours of surveillance, officers observed the suspect walking in the 13000 block of 15th Avenue Northeast. Officers were called in, and the suspect was arrested without incident.

What's next:

Following his arrest, the suspect was transported to Seattle Police Headquarters, where he was interviewed by Robbery Unit detectives and the FBI.

He has been booked into King County Jail for investigation of robbery, with additional charges expected as investigations by Seattle and surrounding agencies continue.